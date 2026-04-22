The JW Anderson Summer Series perfects the warm-weather wardrobe

When it comes to delivering covetable collections, JW Anderson never disappoints. Just in time for the weather getting warmer (and hemlines getting shorter), the JW Anderson Summer Series delivers a wardrobe built for sun-drenched days.

Forever approaching fashion through a curatorial lens, creative director Jonathan Anderson teamed up with artist Dale Hope. Known for his work preserving Hawaiian print shirts and visual culture, Hope provides a hand-painted floral print from his archive that anchors the collection.

JW Anderson Summer Series collection (Image: Provided)

The “Panini o ka Punahou” print features night-blooming cactus that flowers only during the summer months. The motif serves as both a visual feast and a subtle metaphor for the season ahead, printed across summer essentials including a camp-collar shirt and matching shorts.

Other highlights include silk shorts in emerald green and hot pink that evoke the Muay Thai uniform. Equal parts sporty and sophisticated, they’re the result of a collaboration with Humphries Weaving, turning heritage silk into a high-impact summer staple.

And because craft is forever at the centre of JW Anderson, the collection also see’s classic pieces reimagined. Following the unveiling of a basket bag at Milan Design Week, the brand has reimagined the signature Loafer in a basket weave.

JW Anderson Summer Series collection (Image: Provided)

For those looking for less structure in their carriers, the latest addition to the brand’s bag line-up is the Bulb Crochet Shopper, an easy, lightweight, grab-and-go option perfect for the poolside. A crocheted cornucopia of bag charms, including lemons, persimmons and rhubarb, adds a playful finishing touch.

Of course, summer style isn’t complete without a pair of slides – but that doesn’t mean they have to be boring. Crafted in Italy from soft leather, the design reimagines the beach-ready staple as a pair of overlapping leaves, a subtle nod to nature. Finished with a nubuck outsole, they’re made for slow days, warm pavements, and sandy beaches.

JW Anderson Summer Series collection (Image: Provided)

Clearly, summer dressing centres on surviving rising temperatures, but the capsule collection reimagines seasonal staples with vibrant colours and playful textures. In short, it proves heatwave dressing doesn’t have to be boring.

Discover the Summer Series capsule collection at jwanderson.com.