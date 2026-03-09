Our top picks from JW Anderson and Guinness’s latest collaboration

Is there a bigger Irish icon in fashion than Jonathan Anderson? Celebrating his heritage, JW Anderson, is once again raising a glass with Guinness in an expanded collaboration.

Following his four-piece capsule collection from 2024, the two Irish powerhouses have returned with a 17-piece line that reimagines vintage brewery uniforms. “For me, this collaboration felt like an opportunity to take that heritage and decontextualise it through the craft-led lens that defines JW Anderson today”, the designer explains.

The limited edition collection will be available at JW Anderson in Soho, Pimlico Road London and online. From so much to choose from, here are our favourite pieces we can’t wait to wear at the pub.

JW Anderson x Guinness workwear chore jacket (Image: Provided)

Long a menswear staple for the brand, the iconic chore jacket gets a pub-ready rebrand with frayed Guinness appliqué on the back. Crafted from cotton canvas, the jacket is garment-dyed for a lived-in look, perfect for an afternoon at your local boozer.

JW Anderson x Guinness workwear dungarees (Image: Provided)

Practicality and personality come together in another workwear essential given a Guinness refresh. This pair draws inspiration from brewing uniforms, stamped with Guinness’s iconic harp on the front chest, and a JW Anderson leather patch on the back for understated polish.

JW Anderson x Guinness smooth tempo scarf (Image: Provided)

Straight from the archives, Jonathan Anderson pays homage to Guinness’s 1990s ‘Pure Genius’ advert. A cheeky symphony of pints dances across the double-faced scarf, while the wool–cashmere blend keeps you warm and stylish for those long nights in the pub garden.

JW Anderson x Guinness carpet jumper (Image: Provided)

Jonathan Anderson is nothing if not irreverent, and with this jumper he turns pub carpets into a love letter to craft and heritage. Knitted in Ireland from 100% wool, it features intricate textured jacquard stitches inspired by the plush pub coverings we take for granted.

JW Anderson x Guinness track shorts (Image: Provided)

You never need an excuse to hit the pub, especially with Guinness’s 1990s catchphrase ‘Live Life to the Power of Guinness’ stamped on this pair of shorts. Consider it your mantra for sunny afternoons and long summer nights.

JW Anderson x Guinness linen shirt (Image: Provided)

The jovial spirit of sharing a pint is at the heart of this collaboration. Printed with “Guinness Time” on the back, this relaxed camp-collar shirt in lightweight linen is a springtime staple to keep the drinks flowing and the good times rolling.