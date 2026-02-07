JW Anderson collaborates with Justin Vivian Bond on operatic debut

Designer of the Year Jonathan Anderson is no stranger to working beyond the confines of the runway. His latest project see’s him reunite with cabaret star Justin Vivian Bond on costumes for her opera debut in Complications in Sue.

The new show, which premiered at Opera Philadelphia, features music by ten composers. Written by first-time librettist Michael R. Jackson, the idea sprang to life from Bond. Naturally, she assumes the role of the work’s title character.

JW Anderson x Justin Vivian Bond (Image: Provided) JW Anderson x Justin Vivian Bond (Image: Provided) JW Anderson x Justin Vivian Bond (Image: Provided)

The story traces the life of Sue from birth to death, refracted through memory, fantasy, and multiple selves. Bond’s presence anchors the piece, bringing decades of performance history, vulnerability, and sharp wit to the role.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be playing the titular role in this brilliant new opera,” Bond said. “With a dream team of creative collaborators focused on thinking, singing, dressing, lighting, and designing sets around ME, ME, ME—uh, Sue that is—and Michael R. Jackson’s libretto delivering a lifetime supply of delirious complications, I am simply in heaven.”

Best known to many as Kiki of the cult cabaret duo Kiki and Herb, Bond serves as both muse and star for Anderson. The duo previously worked together on a home-shopping network campaign, dubbed JWTV.

JW Anderson x Justin Vivian Bond (Image: Provided)

The collaboration builds on Anderson’s recent work designing costumes for Luca Guadagnino’s films Challengers and Queer, extending his fluid, character-driven approach to fashion into the operatic realm.

With inspirations ranging from couture silhouettes to the costumes of legendary choreographer Michael Clark’s fruitful creative relationship.