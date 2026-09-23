Jordan Stephens joins Chloë Sevigny in Dr. Martens’ ‘With Bouncing Soles’ campaign

Throughout Dr. Martens’ storied history, its iconic silhouettes have become a canvas for creativity. Since the first 1460 boot rolled off the production line in Wollaston in 1960, designers, artists and subcultures around the world have reimagined the brand’s signature soles.

For Autumn/Winter 2026, Dr. Martens is putting that history and its future in the spotlight with a campaign celebrating the global community that continues to make the brand its own. Jordan Stephens joins Chloë Sevigny and Naomi Watanabe to show off their individual takes on the brand’s iconic footwear.

Jordan Stephens for Dr. Martens (Image: Provided) Naomi Watanabe for Dr. Martens (Image: Provided)

Chloë Sevigny for Dr. Martens (Image: Provided)

The With Bouncing Soles campaign takes its name from the heel loop found on every 1460 boot since 1960, while asking the question, “What makes your sole bounce?”

“Dr. Martens has always been a symbol of individuality and self-expression”, Jordan Stephens

“I love that the campaign plays with the idea of sole and soul because creativity often lives in those layers of meaning,” Stephens explains. “Dr. Martens has always been a symbol of individuality and self-expression, and I’m proud to support a platform that celebrates the people and spaces keeping culture alive.”

Dr. Martens With Bouncing Soles campaign (Image: Provided)

Of course, the real stars of the campaign are five of Dr. Martens’ signature silhouettes: the 1460 boot, 1461 shoe, Adrian loafer, 2976 Chelsea boot and 8065 Mary Jane.

Kicking off the campaign is the Crazy Horse Icons collection, with each of the five silhouettes crafted from the distinctive leather. Designed to age and evolve over time, each pair develops a unique patina that reflects its wearer, meaning no two pairs will look quite the same.

Discover the campaign and Crazy Horse Icons collection at drmartens.com.