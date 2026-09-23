Three men charged after Liverpool stabbing as LGBTQ+ venue GBar loses license

Three men have been charged in connection with a stabbing near Liverpool LGBTQ+ venue GBar, which has had its premises licence suspended with immediate effect.

Merseyside Police said Patrick Morgan, 31, Jonny Gee, 18, and Stephen Gee, 22, were charged following the incident in Liverpool city centre on Sunday (20 September). All three appeared at Wirral Magistrates’ Court today (23 September).

Police were called to Tithebarn Street at around 6.35am after three men were found injured. They were all taken to hospital for assessment, with one remaining in hospital in a stable condition.

The three men were arrested following police enquiries

The incident is believed to have taken place outside GBar on Eberle Street after an altercation between two groups inside the venue. A knife was recovered at the scene and is being forensically examined.

Morgan, of Canterbury Way, Liverpool, has been charged with two counts of Section 18 wounding with intent, violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

Jonny Gee, of Halkyn Drive, Everton, faces the same charges.

Stephen Gee, also of Halkyn Drive, Everton, has been charged with one count of Section 18 wounding with intent, violent disorder and possession of Class B controlled drugs.

The three men were arrested yesterday (22 September) following police enquiries, including CCTV, forensic and witness investigations.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach to anyone who chooses to carry a weapon in the city centre” – Liverpool BCU Chief Superintendent Natalie Perischine

Police previously said there was no indication from their enquiries that the incident was a hate crime.

Detective Chief Inspector Lisa McNaughton said: “While the incident happened outside a known LGBTQ+ bar, I want to reassure that community that there is no suggestion from our enquiries so far that the incident has a hate crime element.”

Liverpool BCU Chief Superintendent Natalie Perischine said: “We have a zero-tolerance approach to anyone who chooses to carry a weapon in the city centre and my message to those individuals is ‘we will hunt you down’.”

She added: “Officers have been working round the clock to identify those responsible for this shocking incident in the early hours of Sunday morning. Within hours of it taking place we had executed a number of warrants and now have three people in custody.”

GBar’s premises licence has been suspended with immediate effect following a decision by Liverpool City Council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee. The council has opened a summary review of the premises licence for the venue at Percy Building, 1-7 Eberle Street.

A further licensing hearing is expected to take place in October.