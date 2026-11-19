If the man you’re shopping for says he doesn’t want anything for Christmas, he’s probably just hoping you’ll guess the right colour. That’s where Attitude’s 2026 Christmas gift guide comes in.

From design-led pieces for the home to wardrobe upgrades he’ll wear straight out of the wrapping, we’ve rounded up gifts worth putting under the tree. And if you’ve got £91 earmarked for a month of Grindr Premium, think what that could do for your knitwear drawer. Spoiler: you’re allowed to put yourself on the list, too.

The Merino Roll Neck by Mr Marvis, £119 (Image: Provided)

Once he outgrows the clichéd ugly Christmas jumper, give him a merino wool knit he’ll wear long after Boxing Day. He can layer this sumptuously soft knit over a crisp shirt and call his Christmas dinner look sorted

Parker Leather Boots by Sebago, £220 (Image: Provided)

With snow falling and cosy nights by the fire practically mandatory, there’s no better time to lean into a lumberjack fantasy. Sebago’s leather lace-up boots have all the rugged charm the look calls for.

AutoBarista Pro coffee machine by Ninja, £899.99 (Image: Provided)

From a classic Americano to a flat white that’ll give your local barista a run for their money, this coffee machine does it all. With 13 hot and cold drink options, the AutoBarista Pro takes the guesswork out of brewing the perfect cup. Consider it the ideal gift for anyone who can’t start their day without a caffeine fix.

Waitomo Caves leather jacket by Rodd & Gunn, £595 (Image: Provided)

A Perfecto jacket should already be a staple in any man’s leather wardrobe. For a slightly more rugged look, look to New Zealand label Rodd & Gunn. The Waitomo Caves jacket pairs soft suede with practical, workwear-inspired styling.

Slimwallet VEG by Secrid, £74. 95 (Image: Provided)

With room for up to 12 cards, this compact Secrid wallet makes the most of its size. The Cardprotector mechanism slides your cards out for easy access, while Secrid’s signature aluminium casing helps keep them from bending or breaking. A stocking filler he’ll reach for every day.

Gorton suede trainers by Umbro, £85 (Image: Provided)

Vintage-inspired trainers are going strong into the new year. Keep him ahead of the curve with the Gorton, which pairs smooth suede with a sleek, retro silhouette.

Pininfarina PURA Azzurro Steel 38mm

PURA Azzurro Steel 38mm by Pininfarina, £228 (Image: Provided)

Who says a smartwatch has to look like it came straight out of a Frank Herbert novel? Pininfarina’s hybrid watches tuck heart-rate and stress tracking and sleep scores behind a classic analogue dial. Consider it a gift for the traditionalist who still wants to know how well he slept.

Paper Garden reed diffuser by Paper Planes x Droplet, £40 (Image: Provided)

If there’s one thing everyone can appreciate, it’s a home that smells good. This reed diffuser pairs tuberose with warm sandalwood in a hand-finished black vessel that earns its place on the mantelpiece. It keeps a room smelling good for up to three months without a flame or a plug.

Sheer mesh trunks by Calvin Klein, £34 (Image: Provided)

The older we get, the more we appreciate finding socks and underwear under the tree. Especially when they’re Calvins. Give him a pair of sheer mesh trunks for a cheekier take on the Christmas classic.



Snake bracelet by Thomas Sabo £65 (Image: Provided)

A little shine under the tree is always a good idea. If you’re unsure about his taste in statement jewellery, THOMAS SABO’s Rebel Steel collection keeps things sleek with stainless steel pieces he can layer with what he already wears.

Premium pull-on boot by Timberland x TELFAR, £315 (Image: Provided)

New York-based designer Telfar Clemens helped shape today’s downtown look. For his Timberland collaboration, he nods to hip-hop’s love of the classic suede boot, reworking it in leather with an unbuckled finish and a rugged outsole.

Roy sunglasses by CHIMI, £190 (Image: Provided)

Few shades evoke rugged masculinity like a pair of classic aviators. Chimi’s take pairs a handcrafted acetate frame with lightweight Japanese titanium temples for a sleeker spin on the silhouette.

Gentle Embraces gift set by Aesop, £55 (Image: Provided)

Give the gift of smelling like you’ve spent Christmas in a cedar cabin. Aesop’s Gentle Embraces set pairs a nourishing body cleanser with a hand balm, scented with cedar and patchouli. The balm might even take the sting out of being put on washing-up duty.

Supersonic Travel hairdryer by Dyson, £249.99 (Image: Provided)

A good hair day deserves a spot in anyone’s carry-on. The ultra-lightweight Dyson Supersonic Travel packs the brand’s award-winning technology into a compact hairdryer that adapts to the voltage at your destination. It’s a gift for the frequent flyer who’s had one too many run-ins with a hotel hairdryer.



i9000 Prestige Ultra by Philips, £599.99 (Image: Provided)

If he’s spent the winter growing out his beard, give him a head start on his spring refresh. With a 360° flexing head and NanoTech Dual Precision blades, this shaver follows the contours of his face for a close, smooth shave. It’s cordless, too, so he can take it on his first trip out of hibernation.

Naples Canvas slip-ons by Birkenstock 1774, £370 (Image: Provided)

Birkenstock 1774 brings the comfort of its signature slip-ons to a classic loafer silhouette. Contrast stitching stands out against the supple leather, giving the shoe a touch of old-school charm. Their soles will thank you.

Crest cap by Mithridate, £150 (Image: Provided)

Get your friends in on our love for Mithridate creative director Daniel Fletcher with the Crest cap from his namesake label, one of London’s coolest. The heritage-inspired crest and velvet feel give an everyday baseball cap a luxe finish.