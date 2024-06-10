Gymshark launches Pride T-shirt to support the Attitude Magazine Foundation

British fitness apparel giant Gymshark has launched a limited-edition Pride T-shirt, with all profits going directly to the Attitude Magazine Foundation (AMF) for LGBTQ+ causes.

The stunning T, designed by Sydney-based artist Kris Andrew Small, features the message “Together we are stronger” and is available exclusively at Gymshark’s flagship store on Regent Street in London until the end of June.

Following the success of last year’s Gymshark x Attitude Pride T-shirt collab, Noel Mack, chief brand officer at Gymshark, discussed the company’s discussion to partner with the AMF for a second time.

“Our parallels with the Attitude Magazine Foundation are clear,” Mack explained to Attitude. “We are both deeply rooted in the concept of community, and we both use our platforms to support those who need guidance and assistance, whether within the LGBTQ+ community or the Gymshark family. Partnering with the AMF for a second year was an easy decision, as it aligns perfectly with our values and mission.”

Free tickets for Gymshark x Attitude panel also available

In addition to the sale of the Pride T-shirt, Gymshark is running a series of Pride-related events throughout June. These include a free-to-attend panel discussion in collaboration with Attitude on LGBTQ+ issues in sports. It will feature Kris Andrew Small, DJ and marathon runner Adele Roberts, and Nick Collier, better known as Drag Race UK star Ella Vaday, who is also the head of fitness platform Fitti. The event will be hosted by Rose Frimpong of the Two Twos podcast.

Tickets for the Attitude x Gymshark Pride Panel discussion, held on Monday 17 June, are available now by clicking here.

“As Britain’s leading gymwear brand, it is our responsibility to stand alongside Attitude and our LGBTQ+ siblings, assuring anyone who feels excluded that they are welcome here,” Mack added.