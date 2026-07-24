François Arnaud just made Under Armour impossible to ignore

While we eagerly await any news of the next season of Heated Rivalry, Under Armour is giving us something else to celebrate with the announcement of François Arnaud as its new Global Brand Ambassador.

Taking his athletic alter ego from the screen into real life, the French-Canadian actor will headline “For When It’s Hot,” a new global campaign celebrating Under Armour’s iconic HeatGear® franchise and the wider performance ecosystem surrounding it, including UA Vanish Elite and UA Reign XT.

“If you’d told the skinny awkward kid I used to be that one day I’d be an ambassador for a sportswear brand, I would’ve laughed” – François Arnaud

Known for his role as hockey player Scott Hunter in Heated Rivalry, Arnaud brings a new kind of star power to the performance wear brand, embodying the confidence, resilience and determination at the heart of the campaign.

“If you’d told the skinny awkward kid I used to be that one day I’d be an ambassador for a sportswear brand, I would’ve laughed,” says Arnaud. “What makes this moment feel so special is that it’s a reminder that we don’t always end up where we expect, and growth can look very different from what we imagined.”

François Arnaud for Under Armour (Image: Provided)

For Under Armour, the partnership goes beyond Arnaud’s on-screen appeal. The brand was drawn to the actor’s journey of embracing individuality and finding confidence in his own identity – a message that closely aligns with its own evolving ethos.

“What drew us to François was more than his obvious talent and looks; it was what he represents,” said Matt Dornic, Chief Communications Officer at Under Armour. “The character he portrays ultimately finds his greatest success when he stops trying to fit someone else’s mould and embraces who he truly is. That’s a lesson that resonates deeply with us.”

As Under Armour continues to redefine modern performance wear, Arnaud represents a new generation of ambassadors – where authenticity and confidence are just as important as athletic ability.