Heather Small on Olympics snub, motherhood and working to uplift the LGBTQ+ community (EXCLUSIVE)

Her powerhouse voice inspired generations of LGBTQ+ kids to “search for the hero inside yourself” and to feel “proud”. And after 35 years in the spotlight, following her performance at the 2026 PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways, M People icon Heather Small is more fabulous than ever. Just how fabulous? That’s what this quiz will decipher…

Attitude: You know it’s coming… What have you done today to make you feel proud?

Heather Small: There’s a [non-profit] called Opportunity International, which helps mostly young people around the world. They work in Ghana with these women called Kayayei [female porters], helping them become self-sufficient. They had a meeting with some donors, and I attended to say thank you. It made me happy because they do great work, and the donors were lovely people. On another note, I hauled myself to the gym.

This interview took place at 12:30pm, and we were proud to have merely hauled ourselves out of bed. 5/5

What do LGBTQ+ people usually say to you about the song ‘Proud’?

It’s about being yourself, finding ways of existing that do not make you cower. A celebration of self in the most positive of ways. I understand about discrimination. It follows me all the time. It’s finding a way to be happy and productive in a society that sometimes tells you that you don’t belong and others you. ‘I’ve found who I am. I’m an individual, and still part of a community.’ Finding my people, my tribe, has also made me proud. That’s what I’ve found in the LGBTQIA community. They look after each other.

We’re not crying, you are. 5/5

Heather Small at the 2026 Attitude Pride Awards (Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

What is your Mount Rushmore of M People songs?

‘Proud’ is my go-to. ‘Search for the Hero’. The whole thing about trying to exist in your own skin, celebrating self in a way that’s positive and not narcissistic. ‘Movin’ On Up’ is my strut song! It’s sassy and again about self-empowerment – there’s a theme here. And ‘One Night in Heaven’.

Love that she chose her solo song first. 5/5

Who is your favourite Spice Girl?

I don’t have a favourite – I liked their can-do attitude as a whole. I had a thing for Scary because it made me laugh that she was the one of colour and she was called Scary – because the names were given to them. The one woman of African lineage was called scary – so very typical. And I was deemed to be a little scary, and no one really knew me, but because of the way I looked and sang songs that were quite empowering.

Mel’s not remotely scary. 5/5

Did you see the Spice Girls perform at the Olympics [Closing Ceremony in 2012], as ‘Proud’ was the official bid anthem?

S: I didn’t get any invites to the Olympics.

A: That’s disgusting. I remember all the work you did. Sorry to hear that. On a lighter note – how many pairs of shoes do you own?

S: Lots and lots and lots. I have a thing about shoes and clothes, full stop. More than 100? I’d say so.

We’re giving her all the points after that Olympics snub. 5/5

Heather Small at the 2026 Attitude Pride Awards (Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Where do you keep your 1994 Mercury Prize?

I used to keep it in a cupboard, but the last six months, it is in the office.

We love a modest queen! 5/5

Can you share a memory of Glastonbury 1994?

The sun coming down, my dress blowing in the wind, doing what I love to do, and having thousands of people singing these soul-dance-pop songs that started off life, mostly, as vocals in a bedroom. It’s one of the highlights of my career. From being laughed at when I said I wanted to sing, to a choirmaster not letting me even audition for the choir. My lasting memory, my hair on top of my head, being myself, being celebrated for the music I had helped create. I was worried because Glastonbury, especially then, was seen as a rock festival. But people who love music love music.

Pure poetry. 5/5

When were you most starstruck? You once met Whitney Houston, is that correct?

Yes. She was so kind to me. A lovely, warm, kind woman. She complimented my outfit! I was starstruck, but she put me so much at ease. The first time I was starstruck: there’s a reggae singer called Carroll Thompson. She’s legendary. She was singing in the 80s, singing what I wanted to sing, and not much older than me. She carved a path. She came into the studio to do some backing vocals for M People, and I was totally starstruck because I’d grown up with her voice. She still, to this day, has a beautiful voice and is a lovely, gracious woman.

We’re now on a Carroll Thompson deep-dive. 5/5

What are your memories of singing your part in ‘Perfect Day’?

Going [to the studio] with my son in his baby basket. I hadn’t sung in months; it was the first thing I’d done since having my son. I remember being so happy because you don’t know if you’re going to continue singing; you just don’t know what’s going to happen. I wanted to continue, but doing ‘Perfect Day’ made me know I had to. I got behind the mic, sang it from top to bottom, because I’d learnt it inside out. There was silence at the end of the song. I was like: “Is that good?!” They were shocked. There’s a richness to my voice – I don’t know if it’s from having my son, the contentedness, I don’t know. But I was happy. Happy to be singing. I had the joy for it.

Listening back to the vocal, we can really hear this energy. 5/5

Heather Small at the 2026 Attitude Pride Awards (Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Your first band, Hot House, didn’t make it, but M People did. What did that experience teach you about perseverance and patience?

People say to me, “You’re modest and humble.” I’m grateful. In that first band, I was 18 when I joined, 21 when I signed. This was the 80s. I thought, ‘The world will know my name!’ No. I sang my heart out on the songs, but we were dropped. To have a second chance with M People – I was grateful.

An inspiring story. 5/5

You have spoken before about overcoming shyness. Any practical tips for that?

Don’t let people say to you, “You should get out of your shell by doing something that isn’t you.” Absolutely not. Don’t be browbeaten. But find something you love to do. You don’t have to be great at it; it doesn’t have to make you money. But something that makes you feel good and positive about yourself because that will permeate the rest of what you do. The thing with shyness is, I didn’t share myself with other people; I didn’t have the confidence to do that. As you build up your confidence, you don’t care what other people think about you. If you do an endeavour with 100 per cent of your being, and that’s good enough for you, then it’s got to be good enough for others.

We want this tattooed on our bodies! 5/5

What is your most enduring Pride-related memory?

I just did Mighty Hoopla. To see those people who weren’t even born when ‘Proud’ first came out singing it with full chest… It was a community of love. We have to learn that we are individuals and can be as individual as we like and express ourselves, but remember: we are part of a community, and what we do affects that community. We should [work] towards the greater good for that community. That’s how I feel about Pride.

Beautiful. 5/5

Total: 100% Attitude

We don’t give full marks very often, but Ms Small with the big, big voice is an absolute diamond.

This is a feature appearing in issue 371 of Attitude magazine, on sale in print and digital now. Order Attitude magazine issue 371 in print now, or in digital on the links below on Apple News+ and the Attitude app.