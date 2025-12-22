Ferragamo braces for the cold with an exclusive selection of winter wear

While winter is typically all about dressing to survive, for the metropolitan minded form never takes a backseat to function. In a celebration of cold weather sophistication, Ferragamo’s “Winter Escape” campaign proves elegance can still be practical.

Under the creative direction of Manchester-born designer Maximilian Davis, Ferragamo’s signature accessories are getting a welcome winter upgrade. Sleek loafers in antiqued calfskin feature a chunky lug sole, perfect for trekking the ice-slicked streets. Handcrafted by the brand’s artisans, each piece balances heritage with modern utility.

Ferragamo “Winter Escape” (Image: Provided)

Davis’ utilitarian focus extends to bags with the Utility rucksack. The leather holdall mirrors hiking gear with external flap pockets, padded straps, and a structured silhouette built for movement. Securing your everyday essentials in place are Ferragamo’s signature Gancini clasps, adding a refined finish to the practical silhouette.

Deer leather gloves lined with cashmere complete the men’s offering. Alongside them, softly constructed scarves in rich, winter-ready fabrics add an extra layer of warmth and polish, reinforcing Ferragamo’s attention to detail in cold-weather essentials.

Ferragamo “Winter Escape” (Image: Provided)

Together, these finishing touches elevate the collection, proving that even the most functional winter accessories can embody the house’s commitment to craftsmanship. Whether or not a snowball fight is on the cards this season, rest easy knowing you’ll be the best dressed

Discover the Ferragamo “Winter Escape” collection on ferragamo.com.

