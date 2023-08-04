 Skip to main content

4 August 2023 11:39 AM

Punk, leather and latex abound: 16 images from Attitude’s latest metal-inspired fashion shoot

Show your metal and toughen up your look with the Attitude July/August issue

By Aaron Pandher

Side by side collage of a male fashion model
Chokers and chunky boots feature in this stunning shoot (Image: Attitude)

In Attitude’s July/August issue, models Daiki Koga and Huang are making statements and bold fashion moments, as photographed by Azazel and styled by Joseph Kocharian. 

Dust off the latex and leather, the chokers and chunky boots – it’s time to toughen up your look with punk and heavy metal influences.

The fashion inspiration you didn’t know you needed, be prepared to enter your new fashion era.

Daiki wears top, jacket and trousers, by Balmain
Huang wears jacket, shirt, shorts and boots, by Louis Vuitton
Huang wears jacket and trousers, by Balmain, boots, by Christian Louboutin
Daiki wears Top and Jacket by MM6, Gloves and Trousers by Astute Kudo
Daiki wears Top and Jacket by MM6, Gloves and Trousers by Astute Kudo
Daiki wears jacket, by Alexander McQueen
Daiki wears top, by Atsuko Kudo, headpiece, by Fleet Ilya
Daiki wears top, by Atsuko Kudo, headpiece, by Fleet Ilya
Huang wears jacket, trousers and boots, by Moschino
Huang wears top and trousers, by Celine by Hedi Slimane
Daiki wears trousers, by Bottega Veneta
Huang wears top, by Ludovic de Saint Sernin at MATCHES, shorts, by Coach, boots, by Dior
Daiki wears jacket, bodysuit, rings and trousers, by Versace
Huang wears jacket, shirt, shorts and boots, by Louis Vuitton
Daiki wears choker, by Fleet Ilya, shirt, by Balmain, earring (throughout), model’s own
Daiki wears top, jacket and trousers, by Balmain
Huang wears jacket and trousers, by Balmain, boots, by Christian Louboutin
Daiki wears top, by Atsuko Kudo and jacket, by Dior
Huang wears shirt and jacket, by Maison Valentino

Photography Azazel | Fashion Joseph Kocharian | Models Daiki Koga at SUPA Model Management and Huang at IMG Models| Hair Louis Souvestre using BaByliss PRO and Oribe | Makeup Rocio Cuenca using NARS | Photography Assistant Kai Jadwat | Fashion Assistant Aaron Pandher 

See the shoot in our July/August issue, out now.

