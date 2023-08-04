Punk, leather and latex abound: 16 images from Attitude’s latest metal-inspired fashion shoot

In Attitude’s July/August issue, models Daiki Koga and Huang are making statements and bold fashion moments, as photographed by Azazel and styled by Joseph Kocharian.
Dust off the latex and leather, the chokers and chunky boots – it’s time to toughen up your look with punk and heavy metal influences.
The fashion inspiration you didn’t know you needed, be prepared to enter your new fashion era.
Photography Azazel | Fashion Joseph Kocharian | Models Daiki Koga at SUPA Model Management and Huang at IMG Models| Hair Louis Souvestre using BaByliss PRO and Oribe | Makeup Rocio Cuenca using NARS| Photography Assistant Kai Jadwat | Fashion Assistant Aaron Pandher