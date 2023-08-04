Punk, leather and latex abound: 16 images from Attitude’s latest metal-inspired fashion shoot

In Attitude’s July/August issue, models Daiki Koga and Huang are making statements and bold fashion moments, as photographed by Azazel and styled by Joseph Kocharian.

Dust off the latex and leather, the chokers and chunky boots – it’s time to toughen up your look with punk and heavy metal influences.

The fashion inspiration you didn’t know you needed, be prepared to enter your new fashion era.

Daiki wears top, jacket and trousers, by Balmain Huang wears jacket, shirt, shorts and boots, by Louis Vuitton Huang wears jacket and trousers, by Balmain, boots, by Christian Louboutin

Daiki wears Top and Jacket by MM6, Gloves and Trousers by Astute Kudo

Daiki wears jacket, by Alexander McQueen

Daiki wears top, by Atsuko Kudo, headpiece, by Fleet Ilya

Huang wears jacket, trousers and boots, by Moschino

Huang wears top and trousers, by Celine by Hedi Slimane

Daiki wears trousers, by Bottega Veneta

Huang wears top, by Ludovic de Saint Sernin at MATCHES, shorts, by Coach, boots, by Dior

Daiki wears jacket, bodysuit, rings and trousers, by Versace

Huang wears jacket, shirt, shorts and boots, by Louis Vuitton

Daiki wears choker, by Fleet Ilya, shirt, by Balmain, earring (throughout), model’s own

Daiki wears top, jacket and trousers, by Balmain

Huang wears jacket and trousers, by Balmain, boots, by Christian Louboutin

Daiki wears top, by Atsuko Kudo and jacket, by Dior

Huang wears shirt and jacket, by Maison Valentino

Photography Azazel | Fashion Joseph Kocharian | Models Daiki Koga at SUPA Model Management and Huang at IMG Models| Hair Louis Souvestre using BaByliss PRO and Oribe | Makeup Rocio Cuenca using NARS | Photography Assistant Kai Jadwat | Fashion Assistant Aaron Pandher

