After Dark in Rufnights – Rufskin launches the ‘Til Dawn Capsule Collection  

The Renaissance continues and metallic is firmly here to stay. Introducing RUFNIGHTS – The ‘Til Dawn Capsule Collection by RUFSKIN, a cutting-edge ensemble of nightlife and holiday attire that will make a statement this festive season. Crafted from an innovative stretch woven spandex blend that radiates both comfort and style and keeps you snatched all night long. Furthermore, it is seamlessly infused with a “liquid” metallic sheen, available in either bronze or onyx.

RUFNIGHTS – The ‘Til Dawn Capsule Collection by RUFSKIN (Images: Provided)

The Collection

This collection is full of standout pieces, including the sleek slim-fit flare leg pant, the cropped turtleneck kimono sleeve top, the daring t-back bodysuit, and the iconic “Roman” slightly cheeky fit. Each piece captures the spirit of the night and infuse it with a touch of metallic brilliance.

RUFNIGHTS – The ‘Til Dawn Capsule Collection by RUFSKIN (Images: Provided)

Embark on a style journey with the option to go all-in with the striking monochrome allure of bronze or onyx, or unleash your creativity by skilfully mixing and matching these luminous hues. The garments embody the essence of contemporary fashion to make a statement on the dance floor or during festive get-togethers.

Step into the spotlight and embrace the cutting-edge class of RUFNIGHTS, setting the stage for unforgettable moments until dawn. How will you embrace the night in these pieces?

To shop the collection and more infomation, visit: rufskin.com

Credits

All photography by Hubert Pouches with Art Direction by Douglas Coats

Model Logan Swiecki-Taylor @lswieckitay & Alex Viera @alexviera35