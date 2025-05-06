Doechii, Madonna, Chappell Roan and more turn heads at the Met Gala 2025

The Met Gala 2025 made a bold statement with its theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style‘, inspired by Monica L. Miller’s influential book Slaves to Fashion. Curated by Andrew Bolton with Miller as guest curator, this marked the Costume Institute’s first menswear-focused exhibition in over two decades. The red carpet was an exhibit of silk lapels, sharp silhouettes, and cane-twirling swagger, where every stitch spoke volumes. More than fashion, Superfine was about presence, pride, and the politics of style.

This year’s theme honoured Black elegance as resistance, celebrating those who’ve used tailoring to subvert stereotypes and claim space. It elevated often-overlooked visionaries whose influence runs deep, because marginalised voices haven’t just shaped fashion, they’ve defined it. The exhibit explored the Black dandy’s legacy, from 18th-century Europe to today’s global Black style movements.

You can’t honour Black dandyism without acknowledging its roots in queerness. This year’s Met Gala radiated queer excellence, from ballroom-inspired looks to boundary-pushing tailoring. In a world that often polices identity, this year’s Met said: wear what you want. Be who you are. Do it sharply.

Madonna

Madonna (Getty)

The Queen of Pop looked dapper in an unusually restrained look designed by the new head of Thom Browne, Haider Ackermann. She completed this expertly tailored look with a pair of white lace gloves that could well have been fished out of her 80s dressing up box, a cigar, and her signature accidentally-on-purpose dark roots emerging from her platinum blonde locks.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus (Getty)

Miley Cyrus, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming studio album and accompanying film Something Beautiful, certainly earned her ‘Flowers’ in this all black everything look by Alaïa. Cyrus has developed a close relationship with the fashion house in recent years, and will be wearing archival looks from the brand in the Something Beautiful film which premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival later this year.

Sha’Carri Richardson

Sha’Carri Richardson (Image: Getty)

US athlete Sha’Carri Richardson made an impact in this custom Maison Valentino look which comprised a buttery yellow gown over a lilac lace bodysuit. The look was offset by her signature long black hair, bedazzled and razor-sharp nails, and lilac eye shadow to match the bodysuit.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo (Image: Getty)

As a 2025 Met Gala co-chair (alongside Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour) all eyes were on Sing Sing actor Colman – and the Oscar nominee did the team proud. The 55-year-old, known for roles in The Colour Purple and Euphoria, opted for a Valentino cloak in royal blue, with an armour-like neckpiece over the top and monochrome suiting underneath. He accessorised the ensemble with a flower brooch. The look was a tribute to the late Vogue staffer Andre Leon Talley, who died in 2022 and wore a blue cape to the event in 2011. Speaking on the red carpet, Colman told ABC that he wore blue because it is his mother’s favourite colour. “I have to bring my mother with me,” he said.

Doechii

Doechii (Image: Getty)

Have knee-length shorts ever looked this cool? Has a Doechii pulled off one of the best looks of the night in a Louis Vuitton short suit designed by ‘Happy’ singer Pharrell Williams, branded with the timeless LV monogram, but in a gloriously eccentric move reminiscent of peak Lady Gaga, was wheeled out of The Mark Hotel next-door to the venue and into the queue for the red carpet in a huge white box. The thus-box-fresh ‘Denial Is a River’ rapper subsequently posed up a storm for photographers with a miniature bag and cigar. The look was again a homage to André Leon Talley. The shade of burgundy on that pussy bow? Sublime.

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan (Image: Getty)

‘The Giver’ singer Chappell’s multitude of red carpet looks are already so emblazoned on pop culture’s consciousness that it’s hard to believe this was the star’s first ever Met Gala. In a look perfectly epitomising ‘Pink Pony Club’, the 26-year-old stepped out in hot pink tailoring, custom-made by none other than Wicked costume designer Paul Tazewell, with some of the look reportedly sourced from eBay. The glittering patchwork number is 70s disco fever dream: big flares, bigger hair, an even bigger feathered cape – but nothing is bigger than that inimitable charisma. David Bowie would approve!

Cynthia Ervivo

Cynthia Erivo (Image: Getty)

Cynthia Erivo brought theatrical tailoring to the Met Gala 2025 in custom Givenchy Haute Couture by Sarah Burton. A back-to-front crystal-embroidered jacket and corset paired with a voluminous tulle skirt created a dramatic silhouette worthy of the stage. Finished with black leather lace-up platforms in true Cynthia fashion, she continues to solidify her fashion icon status.

Alton Mason

Alton Mason (Image: Getty)

Alton’s look was all about proportions. He commanded attention in a custom BOSS look, first draped in a sculptural black cape before revealing a sharp silver silhouette. The cropped jacket, with squared shoulders and an ’80s Michael Jackson-inspired collar, exuded boldness. Low-rise V-shaped trousers and a heart shaped cut-out bodice led to pointed, crystal-adorned boots, while a wide-brimmed black wool hat with a silk ribbon and a crystal eye patch completed the striking ensemble.

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope (Image: Getty)

Styled by the visionary Law Roach, who played a key role in bringing this year’s theme to life, Jeremy Pope dazzled in a unique interpretation of the theme, wearing Maison Margiela FW97 RTW. The striking bodice, a tribute to high fashion craftsmanship, paired with sleek black trousers, captured the essence of the collection’s “fashion under construction” concept, aligning with this year’s theme also.