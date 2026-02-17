Hudson Williams just scored his first Balenciaga campaign

For Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, the rivalry extends well beyond the screen. Since the series catapulted the actors to superstardom, the pair have been duking it out for the title of fashion’s favourite it boy.

While Storrie claims a coveted front-row seat at Saint Laurent, Williams dominates the runway at Dsquared2. His latest conquest is Balenciaga, joining the house’s newest star-studded campaign.

Harris Dickinson for Balenciaga’s Heart and Body campaign (Image: David Sims)

Under the creative direction of Pierpaolo Piccioli, Balenciaga has unveiled a series of intimate close-up portraits, signalling a new direction for the brand. Brand ambassadors, including British actor Harris Dickinson and Oscar-nominated actress Winona Ryder, feature in the stripped-back imagery alongside new friends of the house, including Hudson and musician Labrinth.

“I chose individuals, not characters,” says Piccioli. “Human beings with distinct stories. Faces marked by experience, vulnerability and nuance.” Captured by renowned fashion photographer David Sims, the campaign showcases the Italian designer’s first two collections for the house: Summer 26, The Heartbeat, and Autumn 26, Body and Being.

Winona Ryder for Balenciaga’s Heart and Body campaign (Image: David Sims)

“This campaign isn’t just about fashion – it’s about identity and having the confidence to show up as yourself without compromise,” Williams said in a statement. “Balenciaga and Pierpaolo have been pushing the conversation around luxury and culture, and I’m still in disbelief that I get to be a small part of this next chapter”.

With the second season of Heated Rivalry confirmed , Hudson Williams’ ascent shows no sign of slowing. With the fashion industry embracing the Canadian star, he’s proving his star power extends far beyond the show’s steamy script.

Discover the Balenciaga Summer 26 collection at balenciaga.com.