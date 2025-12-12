Attitude’s Christmas gift guide to the best last-minute stocking stuffers

Time’s ticking before Santa’s big day and while feeling frantic is all part of the Christmas experience, it doesn’t have to be. Last-minute shoppers rejoice, because team Attitude have compiled the very best last-minute gifts that we dream of finding wrapped under our trees.

Consider this your essential survival guide to instant festive success – the ultimate selection of stocking stuffers that will elevate you from procrastinator to certified holiday hero. Don’t panic, just scroll. Spanning fashion, food, grooming, and homeware, this season prove you actually do have excellent taste.

The Magic of Christmas Hamper (Image: Provided)

A last-minute gift is all about convenience, and M&S have delivered the ultimate festive shortcut. Packed with the very best of their holiday line-up, The Magic of Christmas Hamper is a crowdpleaser waiting to be unwrapped. From a selection of Prosecco ready for celebratory toasts to a classic cheese and biscuits pairing perfect for cozy nights, this basket is wall-to-wall holiday indulgence.

AMI Paris Alpaca Ami de Coeur scarf (Image: Provided)

Is there a colour more reminiscent of the festive season than red? Part of the limited-edition Ami Holidays capsule collection, this oversized alpaca scarf screams effortless Parisian style. Featuring the iconic Ami de Coeur motif consider it the ultimate style flex for any stocking.

A Sinner in Pearls leather Eclipse bracelet (Image: Provided)

When it comes to accessorising, it’s always best to keep things clean and classic. Enter the Leather Eclipse Bracelet, which masterfully blends natural texture with minimalist design. Crafted from a black smooth leather sliding cord, it features a single freshwater pearl at the centre – a subtle focal point that brilliantly contrasts soft lustre against rich, tactile leather.

Audemars Piguet The Watch: Stories and Savoir Faire (Image: Provided)



It might be too late to consider a show-stopping timepiece for the horologist in your life, but this comes a close second. Celebrating Audemars Piguet’s 150 year history, this coffee table tome is packed with archival images and insider stories. Across 600 pages of historical detail, it’s the ultimate last-minute flex for the serious luxury enthusiast.

Calvin Klein Low Rise Trunks (Image: Provided)

Gearing up for the new year means a refresh in the underwear department. Classic for a reason, give the gift of Calvins with this 3-pack of low-rise holiday editions. They’re comfortable, universal, and the easiest way to give someone’s everyday essentials a necessary upgrade.

Champion Reverse Weave Loose Fit Hoodie (Image: Provided)

Forget fast fashion. Give a gift that lasts. The Champion Reverse Weave is built on a 1930s patent for ultimate softness and a shape that actually holds up, wash after wash. It’s wide, cozy, and lets them wear a timeless piece of American sports history. It’s an iconic embrace they’ll live in all year.

Scent The power of scent is transportive. This year, give a gift that will remind them of you with every spritz. L’exclusif updates the luxury of Bleu de Chanel with an intoxicating blend of amber that’s complex and intense. It’s more than just a fragrance – it’s an unforgettable signature, bottled.

David Gandy Wellwear Premium Pyjama Pant Set (Image: Provided)

Starting the year off right with a good night’s sleep is a must. Model David Gandy is making it easier than ever with his new, luxurious sleepwear. This premium pyjama set, made from incredibly soft cotton, features a soothing aloe vera moisturising and anti-inflammatory treatment. It’s the perfect fashion gift for anyone who deserves the best sleep of their life.

As if the Dyson OnTrac headphones needed an upgrade, the brand is upping their fashion credentials. Ditching the tech-bro vibe Dyson has collaborated with Japanese brand PORTER. Not only are the sound-cancelling headphones wrapped in limited-edition outer caps, but the collection comes complete with an exclusive PORTER shoulder bag.

Eric AF Mizer briefs (Image: Provided)

Gay history meets comfort with Eric AF’s Mizer briefs, proving that the best throwbacks are the ones that leave little to the imagination. Inspired by the barely-there underwear seen on Physique Pictorial’s 1960s hunks, this ribbed style is cut unapologetically high on the thigh and low on the waist. Consider it vintage beefcake style re-engineered for 21st-century comfort.

Margaret Atwood Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts (Image: Provided)

Keep the bookworm in your life turning the pages well into the new year. Literary legend Margaret Atwood’s memoir offers a look into the mind of a genius, getting straight to the heart of the writer. Filled with personal reflections on her life and career, it’s an insightful, and essential read that promises to be just as gripping as The Handmaid’s Tale.

Shortbread is a holiday staple, and M&S are making it truly gift-worthy this season with a charming holiday tin. It features a beautiful illustration of the retailer’s first-ever Penny Bazaar shopfront, making it an instant keepsake.

The Happy Christmas Selection (Image: Provided)

The holiday’s are a time to eat, drink, and be merry. Made from Belgian and Italian chocolate, the M&S Happy Christmas Selection provides seasonal chocolates to get you in the holiday spirit. From gingerbread men to white chocolate Christmas trees, it’s a treat made to enjoy as soon as it’s unwrapped.

M&S Blackcurrant Royale (Image: Provided)

No one wants to show up to a holiday party empty-handed. For those looking to sip something other than prosecco, reach for the M&S Blackcurrant Royale. Made in Kent from English sparkling wine and blackcurrant liqueur, it’s the perfect holiday spirit to get you in the spirit.

JW Anderson Wedgwood greek cups (Image: Provided)

Fashion designer Jonathan Anderson has expanded his eponymous brand’s offering this year with the addition of homewares. Teaming up with Wedgwood, the Irish-born designer’s first foray is a reimagining of Ancient Greek cups in butter yellow. Part art piece, part elevated coffee sipping experience.

There’s only one thing better than being surrounded by family around the Christmas tree: it’s the much needed holiday somewhere sunny. Whether that beach trip is on the horizon or not, Orlebar Brown has long been our go-to for the chicest swimwear. Teaming up with Automobili Lamborghini, their signature Bulldog shorts are revamped with a geometric print guaranteed to capture attention.

Sex Brand Hyaluronic Lube (Image: Provided)

Forget fruitcake and Christmas crackers. The best compact presents are the ones that’ll be used year round. Sex Brand is revolutionising lube with a hyaluronic serum that’s actually good for the skin. Water-based, non-sticky and fragrance free, your partner will thank you. The definition of a great stocking stuffer.

Sheep Inc. The Ridge Knit half-zip (Image: Provided)

The half-zip is standard office uniform but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring. Crafted from merino wool, Sheep Inc. are elevating the everyday essential in vibrant hues that you’ll actually want to wear. Comfortable and colourful.

Sloggi SLG Base midi briefs (Image: Provided)

Classic and comfortable are the hallmarks of Slog’s SLG Base underwear line-up. Made from super soft organic cotton, these essentials redefine your foundation layers with an exceptional fit that moves with you. Ditch the novelty socks; this is the Christmas upgrade they’ll wear all year.

Smythson luggage tag (Image: Provided)

Inspire some wanderlust this season with the ultimate travel accessory. Forget the Labubu wave and invest in something truly timeless: a classic Smythson luggage tag. The perfect little luxury for the globe-trotter whose baggage is always as refined as their itinerary.

Steamery Cirrus Lite (Image: Provided)

Whether shopping for a stylist or that friend who lives out of a suitcase, the Steamery Cirrus Lite steamer is the gift that keeps giving wrinkle-free life. Lightweight, lightning-fast, and stylish enough to grace any minimalist’s shelf, this portable powerhouse is the ultimate travel companion.

