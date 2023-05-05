New CDLP men’s swimwear offers luxury style with repurposed materials

Looking for new men’s swimwear ahead of the summer season? CDLP’s new Swim Tanga Briefs promise both style and support, as well as being eco-friendly. Besides from a sunny resort in Rio and someone to fan you, what more do you need?

The Swedish design house has just launched its CDLP SUMMER 2023 collection of men’s swimwear. Included in the collection are trunks, shorts and briefs for every style. The Swim Tanga Briefs stand out in the collection, which CDLP says have been designed with both luxury and sustainability in mind.

Made from Econyl®, the briefs offer a snug fit, low waist, high leg opening, and a shaped pouch for comfort and support. The eco-material means you can show off your summer bod by the pool while feeling slightly smug that you’re helping the environment.

CDLP’s stylish new Swim Tanga Briefs not only hug all the right places, but are also made from repurposed eco-waste. (Image: Provided)

Eco-friendly style from a sustainable men’s swimwear brand

Econyl® is a nylon fiber made from landfill and ocean waste. Its durability and quick-drying properties make it ideal for swimwear. CDLP’s entire new range is made from the material, with sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

The briefs also have an elastic waist with a drawstring, ensuring a snug and secure fit. They come in black only, but black looks good on anyone, right?

CDLP’s Swim Tanga Briefs come in sizes ranging from XS to XXL (Image: Provided)

CDLP has been pushing its sustainible credentials lately. Last month, it launched a limited collection of workwear with artist Jwan Yosef. The pieces were made locally in Sweden with recycled and organic cotton.

The luxury design brand also revamped its iconic jockstrap earlier in the year, with photographer Clifton Mooney showcasing the exclusive range.

Sustainability is a huge part of CDLP’s swimwear range, with repurposed materials used across the board. (Image: Provided)

The Swedish men’s underwear and loungewear brand is known for its focus on minimalist design and sustainable materials. The brand has gained popularity for its high-quality and comfortable products, as well as its commitment to sustainability and ethical manufacturing practices.