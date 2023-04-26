CDLP and Jwan Yosef bring art to workwear in new collection

Artists – we think we’ve got your new uniform thanks to CDLP. Being creative starts with two things: good energy and the confidence that comes with a stylish, comfortable outfit.

As such, CDLP has launched a new design collaboration with the LA-based artist, Jwan Yosef, partner of Ricky Martin

The limited edition capsule features elevated versions of a painter’s essentials.

Your body is the first canvas you have to paint on, and in the words of Pablo Picasso, “Painting is just another way of keeping a diary.” To that end, make your next page count with the CDLP and Jwan Yosef design collaboration.

The foundation behind the project was to expand essentialism beyond products as well as to elevate everyday rituals. This is something we’ve come to expect from CDLP with the revitalisation of men’s underwear.

The collection features three items. First, a reimagined classic in the form of a tailored coverall in the aptly named colour ‘Raw Canvas’.

The coverall, made in a limited run of 50 pieces, is also crafted in a woven twill blend of TENCEL™ Lyocell and linen, a new fiber blend. This is also CDLP’s first product made locally in Sweden with a focus on local production and minimising a garment’s overall footprint.

Jwan Yosef dons his painter’s essential workwear (Image: Provided)

The coverall is also presented in a custom box made of recycled craft board.

Also featured in the capsule are two heavyweight t-shirts in the colours ‘Desert Sand’ and ‘Masking Tape’ made of recycled and organic cotton.

This project pushes creative concepts as well as fiber development and production. Sustainable and stylish, this is a collection you shouldn’t miss out on!

The coverall as modelled by Jwan Yosef (Image: Provided) Jwan Yosef models his new capsule collection (Image: Provided) The ‘Desert Sand’ t-shirt (Image: Provided) A t-shirt from the new collection (Image: Provided) CDLP’s new coverall as worn by Jwan Yosef (Image: Provided) Jwan Yosef lounges in the studio (Image: Provided)

Swedish artistic director and co-founder of CDLP Christian Larson captured the collection at Jwan’s Los Angeles studio.

Jwan Yosef works (Image: Provided)

So, what will you create in your new uniform?

For more information, visit cdlp.com