CDLP’s revamped jockstrap photographed by Clifton Mooney in sexy shoot

Following overwhelming demand since its original release, fashion brand CDLP has added an updated version of its jockstrap to its men’s underwear. And just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The Swedish brand has called on their good friend and stunning portraitist, Clifton Mooney, to help launch the new campaign with a sexy collection of imagery showing off the jockstrap.

The sleek and sexy piece of underwear – available now – first appeared as part of a collaboration between CDLP and the Tom of Finland Foundation in 2018.

This drool-worthy collection was followed up two years later in 2020 with the jockstrap getting an update with ‘Tom’ being branded on the waistband.

It’s clearly been a hit with customers leading to CDLP bringing it back, but this time as part of the brand’s main line of luxury underwear.

CDLP’s classic design has a low-waist design and snug fit (Image: Clifton Mooney)

The jockstrap is brought to life in the striking photography from CDLP’s friend, Clifton Mooney.

After arriving in New York City from West Texas in the Spring of 2020 to help out as a nurse during the Covid pandemic, Mooney – @gauchecowboy – has shot to prominence for his frank photography.

What started as polaroids taken in his apartment as a way of distracting himself from the troubles of Covid has seen Mooney picked up by the likes of Interview Magazine to photograph stars such as Christopher Meloni, Bowen Yang, and Ryan O’Connell to name just a few.

Mooney has also shot images for the photography magazine BOYS BOYS BOYS!

The model poses with a polaroid camera – Clifton’s signature piece (Image: Clifton Mooney)

Writing on his website Clifton explains the origin of his love for polaroids.

“A number of things come to mind like the instant gratification, the excitement of what might come out, or in my opinion the only true tangible photography to exist.

“With the overuse of photoshop and other digital editing, the only film that cannot be altered is a polaroid. The “negative” is the product. That integrity of the film is what draws me to it, it’s the truth of what is captured in time.”

Mooney’s work captures an exploration of queer sexuality with an aesthetic that is appealing to a queer audience. His beautiful photography is brimming with sex appeal be that explicit or suggestive.

Clifton Mooney’s subject remains anonymous (Image: Clifton Mooney)

As such it is no wonder that when CDLP decided to relaunch their jockstrap, Mooney was the person for the job!

As is Mooney’s way, we can’t see the model’s face. Their identity remains unknown to us, possibly raising the excitement factor. Who is this person? Why are they here? And why are they only in a jockstrap?

“I enjoy anonymity, and I feel when you remove someone’s face, it’s more likely to reach people emotionally. We’re all the same. It’s society that has us categorized,” Mooney told the New York Times last year.

The simple yet intimate photoshoot sees the model lounging in a variety of poses or climbing spiralled staircases, teasing the audience.

Sleek, sexy, and modern – what else could we want? (Image: Clifton Mooney)

Like the rest of CDLP’s men’s underwear, the black jockstrap is made of a silk-like TENCEL™ Lyocell, a fibre made from renewable wood sources.

In addition to being silky-soft, it also means that it provides a superior level of breathability.

In its design, CDLP has enhanced a classic style with a strong sartorial influence, giving a subtle nod to the art of tailoring. The minimalistic and clean jockstrap could easily be saved for special occasions but works just as well for everyday use.

You can also never go wrong with black – it’s sleek, sexy, and modern.

The jockstrap has a strong sartorial influence (Image: Clifton Mooney)

With a low-waist design and snug fit, the jockstrap is also supremely comfortable. It comes with an enhanced pouch for your comfort and fit.

CDLP has given the product a further makeover as well, with the brand’s name embossed around its signature tonal waistband.

All in all, it makes for an elevated and gorgeous look with a super soft touch – just what we want from a jockstrap.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything like this on the market today!

CDLP brings its jockstrap back just in time for Valentine’s Day (Image: Clifton Mooney)

We’ve come to expect the best in luxury underwear from CDLP. The jockstrap is just the brand’s latest example of design excellence.

The jockstrap adds to CDLP’s superior line of underwear, which includes boxer briefs, boxer trunks, y-briefs, boxer shorts, long johns, and more performance-orientated designs.

We know what we’d like ahead of Valentine’s Day…