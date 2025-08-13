Canada Goose’s sultry summer campaign is pure Wild West fantasy

The tundra may be Canada Goose’s spiritual home, but its latest campaign is trading snow for sand – and the results are scorching.

Under the guidance of the brand’s first-ever creative director, Haider Ackermann, the iconic outerwear label heads to the sunbaked Utah desert to show off the Snow Goose Spring/Summer 2025 capsule collection.

Fusing technical precision with high-fashion edge, the campaign features a posse of rugged cowboys decked out in performance gear that feels as at home on the runway as it does on the range.

The collection features utilitarian vests, streamlined windbreakers, and technical separates in a muted, desert-inspired palette, designed to withstand the elements while turning heads. Think performance wear that wouldn’t look out of place at Paris Fashion Week.

Snow Goose by Canada Goose Spring/Summer 2025 (Image: Provided) Snow Goose by Canada Goose Spring/Summer 2025 (Image: Provided) Snow Goose by Canada Goose Spring/Summer 2025 (Image: Provided)

Long synonymous with arctic expeditions and subzero survival, Canada Goose has built its legacy on durable, down-filled parkas and weather-resistant outerwear. But under Ackermann’s vision, that legacy is evolving. With Snow Goose, he reimagines the brand’s heritage through a sleeker, more sensual lens, one that leans into form as much as function.

A modern-day Yves Saint Laurent

Appointed as creative director last year, Haider Ackermann brings an unexpected twist to Canada Goose’s utilitarian DNA – a sharp departure from the signature tailoring that’s made him a red carpet favourite for the likes of Timothée Chalamet and Tilda Swinton.

Snow Goose by Canada Goose Spring/Summer 2025 (Image: Provided)

Often dubbed a modern-day Yves Saint Laurent, the Colombian-born, Paris-based designer has long floated in the high-fashion stratosphere, recently adding TOM FORD creative director to his CV (debuting in March of this year).

With Snow Goose, he reveals his grittier side, layering his signature tactile sophistication over Canada Goose’s legacy of technical mastery. The result? Smoldering performance wear that captivates just as much as the models wearing it. Just keep the hunks coming, please.