Love to go cruising? EricAF made the perfect T-shirt you can nab at the Shoreditch pop-up

When it comes to merging sex and style East London has always been the place to be. That’s why queer independent brand EricAF (that’s short for Eric and Friends) is taking over one of BOXPARK Shoreditch’s shipping containers to showcase their latest drop.

Under the creative direction of Minki Cheng, the seasonless brand has been steadily building a cult following. This is thanks in no small part to its willingness to lean into the flirtatious, the daring, and the unmistakably queer.

EricAf Drop 003 (Image: Provided)

Drop 003 continues that energy, refreshing sportswear staples with mesh-panelled tees and thigh-skimming shorts. Think elevated locker-room fantasy meets club-ready polish. It’s the kind of collection finds the perfect balance between athletic and raunchy.

Going straight into our shopping basket are two T-shirts. The brand’s signature cruising tee has become a staple of the city’s queer raves and salacious selfies alike. Bold? Yes. But sometimes bold is exactly what you need on your night out.

EricAf Drop 003 (Image: Provided)

New to the drop is the mag tee. Inspired by retro porn magazines, the brand dreamed up its own. With “ERIC Porno Magazine” not so subtly printed across the black tee, it turns a classic cheeky nod into a full-on conversation starter.

The pop-up will also include the brand’s selection of underwear. From Y-fronts to jockstraps, each piece is designed to turn everyday essentials into a cheeky statement (perfect for flaunting).

Head to BOXPARK Shoreditch (Unit 15) until 23 November or discover the collection online at eric-af.com.