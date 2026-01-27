Our must-haves from Dsquared2’s Fire Island–inspired collaboration with Tom Bianchi

Nothing sparks the gay imagination quite like archival imagery. It tantalises with a peek into a bygone era, revealing what has changed (and what hasn’t). Among the great documentarians of America’s gay scene is Tom Bianchi, whose Fire Island Pines polaroids capture the sun-drenched height of late-70s gay liberation.

In a celebration of camaraderie and cruising, Dsquared2 has teamed up with Bianchi on a capsule collection steeped in hedonistic history. As part of the Canadian design duo’s Pre-Spring/Summer 2026 collection, Dsquared2 stamps Bianchi’s iconic 1975–83 polaroids onto warm-weather staples. With so much to choose from, we’ve selected our four favourite pieces that have us dreaming of summer.

Tom Bianchi x D2 relax fit hoodie (Image: Provided)

If any of Bianchi’s photos capture the vibe of Fire Island’s past (and present), it’s Untitled, 297. The poolside calm before sunset ushers an evening of inhibitions. On a relaxed-fit hoodie, you’ll be counting down the days to summer freedom.

Tom Bianchi x D2 swim briefs (Image: Provided)

When temperatures finally do rise, forget the daydreaming and embody the lives of Bianchi’s Adonises. And is there a more apt garment to show off Untitled, 259 than a pair of racer briefs? Sunlit skin, effortless confidence, and the promise of summer mischief.

Tom Bianchi x D2 Shopping Bag

Tom Bianchi x D2 bag (Image: Provided)

The struggle is real if you’re carrying an Ikea Frakta to the beach. Dsquared2 elevates the classic carrier with Bianchi’s sun-drenched poolside scenes that are guaranteed to make a splash on the sand and boardwalk alike. Because your summer style deserves a little gay history.

Tom Bianchi x D2 cap

Tom Bianchi x D2 cap (Image: Provided)

Keeping cool and looking cool this summer should exist hand-in-hand. In true Dsquared2 fashion, the brand turns rugged trucker-hat masculinity into something charged with unhinged sex appeal. Consider yourself warned: Bianchi’s glistening models will stop guys in their tracks to peep a closer look.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.