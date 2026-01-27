Our must-haves from Dsquared2’s Fire Island–inspired collaboration with Tom Bianchi
The American photographer's homoerotic polaroids make a splash on summer staples
Nothing sparks the gay imagination quite like archival imagery. It tantalises with a peek into a bygone era, revealing what has changed (and what hasn’t). Among the great documentarians of America’s gay scene is Tom Bianchi, whose Fire Island Pines polaroids capture the sun-drenched height of late-70s gay liberation.
In a celebration of camaraderie and cruising, Dsquared2 has teamed up with Bianchi on a capsule collection steeped in hedonistic history. As part of the Canadian design duo’s Pre-Spring/Summer 2026 collection, Dsquared2 stamps Bianchi’s iconic 1975–83 polaroids onto warm-weather staples. With so much to choose from, we’ve selected our four favourite pieces that have us dreaming of summer.
Tom Bianchi x D2 Relax Fit Hoodie
If any of Bianchi’s photos capture the vibe of Fire Island’s past (and present), it’s Untitled, 297. The poolside calm before sunset ushers an evening of inhibitions. On a relaxed-fit hoodie, you’ll be counting down the days to summer freedom.
Tom Bianchi x D2 Swim Brief
When temperatures finally do rise, forget the daydreaming and embody the lives of Bianchi’s Adonises. And is there a more apt garment to show off Untitled, 259 than a pair of racer briefs? Sunlit skin, effortless confidence, and the promise of summer mischief.
Tom Bianchi x D2 Shopping Bag
The struggle is real if you’re carrying an Ikea Frakta to the beach. Dsquared2 elevates the classic carrier with Bianchi’s sun-drenched poolside scenes that are guaranteed to make a splash on the sand and boardwalk alike. Because your summer style deserves a little gay history.
Tom Bianchi x D2 cap
Keeping cool and looking cool this summer should exist hand-in-hand. In true Dsquared2 fashion, the brand turns rugged trucker-hat masculinity into something charged with unhinged sex appeal. Consider yourself warned: Bianchi’s glistening models will stop guys in their tracks to peep a closer look.
Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.