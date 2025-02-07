See Rising star Bách in Dsquared2’s steamy Icon New Generation SS25 campaign

Fashion house Dsquared2 is exploring the shifting boundaries of self-expression in the digital age with its Spring/Summer 2025 Icon New Generation campaign.

Captured by longtime collaborator Giampaolo Sgura, the campaign stars rising internet personality Bách, known for his effortlessly cool style, relatable charm, and viral dance moves.

Designed for a generation that lives online, the Icon New Generation collection redefines the brand’s signature aesthetic for a fresh, fashion-forward audience. With a mix of bold visuals, mix of old and new technology and undeniable heat, Dsquared2 shows its continued engagement with youth culture, reflecting its ever-evolving influence.

The Campaign

Bách wears Dsquared2’s utility vest and chinos (Image: Giampaolo Sgura) Bách wears Dsquared2’s signature Icon briefs (Image: Giampaolo Sgura) Bách wears Dsquared’s t-shirt and cargo shorts (Image: Giampaolo Sgura)

Leaning into Bách’s status as a digital-era icon, Dsquared2’s latest campaign plays with the creativity and indulgence of self-filming. Bách smolders into a tripod-mounted camcorder, drawing the lens in for an intimate close-up. Other shots add depth by framing the camcorder’s screen itself – shifting the focus from his face to glimpses of his body, accentuated by Dsquared2’s signature Icon briefs.

Set against a glitchy post-punk soundtrack, the visuals flicker and distort, creating a hypnotic, almost haunting take on digital desire. Blurring the lines between physical and virtual self-expression, Dsquared2 taps into the energy of a new generation. Icon New Generation has officially entered the chat.

Credits

Creative Direction by Dean & Dan Caten | Photo by Giampaolo Sgura @ Chris Boals Artists | Video by Gabriel Logan La Guardia | Talent: Bách