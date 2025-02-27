Dsquared2 turns 30: Seven looks from a fearless celebration of style and community – in pictures

Dsquared2 marked its 30th anniversary with a Fall/Winter 2025 show in Milan featuring its co-ed collection: an uninhibited fusion of fashion, music, and pop culture. The Brat renaissance continues.

Set against the backdrop of a nightclub-inspired stage, the event fired up with rap sensation Doechii emerging from an armoured tank brimming with dollar bills – as we all do. The tone of the night was one of excess, energy, and pure Dsquared2 audacity.

A star-studded cast followed – Tyson Beckford, Alex Consani, Irina Shayk and Alton Mason to name a few – each embodying the brand’s signature characters: glam rockers, leather-clad rebels, disco queens, and red-carpet icons. Naomi Campbell made a dramatic final entrance from a New York-style warehouse, before Brigitte Nielsen stormed in, mock-arresting the co-founder twins Dean and Dan Caten for them to then break free and launch into a raucous afterparty. It’s wild, it’s rebellious, it’s Dsquared2.

Alton Mason walks the DSquared2 30th Anniversary FW25 Show (Image: Provided) Amelia Gray walks the DSquared2 30th Anniversary FW25 Show (Image: Provided) NLE Choppa walks the DSquared2 30th Anniversary FW25 Show (Image: Provided)

The collection

In terms of the collection, it’s both fearless and maximalist in one of the celebrated Italian fashion house’s boldest forms yet. Dsquared2 master the art of deconstruction; looks appear undone, but in a way that feels free-spirited yet intentional. The brand strikes that elusive balance between revealing skin to feel sexy, while not compromising on luxury. It’s all about proportions, a dynamic play on layering and shapes, shifting effortlessly from skin-tight silhouettes to dramatic volume, reminding us that fashion is, above all, a game meant to be played. And finally, texture reigns supreme: lace, fur, sequins, feathers, and more collide in fearless combinations. Hence, don’t be afraid to mix it up, as bold statements are made in the details.

Doechii

Doechii walks the DSquared2 30th Anniversary FW25 Show (Image: Provided)

The electrifying Grammy winner Doechii turned heads in a graphic t-shirt dress, cinched with a layered corset and paired with mini denim shorts and a cropped fur jacket. She elevated the look with oversized accessories, including statement earrings and a standout belt, showing how masterful layering is all in the details.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell walks the DSquared2 30th Anniversary FW25 Show (Image: Provided)

Naomi Campbell is cultural force in the fashion industry – and two time Attitude cover star. A true icon of Black excellence, she commanded the runway in a sleek black leather bodysuit with tassel details, paired with over-the-knee leather boots. Proof that when it comes to leather, more is always more.

Tyson Beckford

Tyson Beckford walks the DSquared2 30th Anniversary FW25 Show (Image: Provided)

Tyson Beckford, the iconic male supermodel, continues to redefine timeless style, evolving like fine wine. He exuded pure power in a head-to-toe leather look, featuring a sleek jacket, gloves, trousers, and boots that channel the bold energy of motorsport. Complete with road-ready trucker hat for extra edge.

Alex Consani

Alex Consani walks the DSquared2 30th Anniversary FW25 Show (Image: Provided)

Alex Consani, a trailblazing transgender model recently awarded Model of the Year, earned a spot on the 2025 Attitude 101 fashion list. She exuded confidence, draped in a floor-grazing black fur crop jacket, paired with low-rise leather trousers and gloves. A black cowboy hat, sealed the look with undeniable attitude.