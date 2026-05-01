Say less! British girl trio Say Now are on the hunt for a fourth member for one night only, to dance live with them on stage.

Formed in 2022, singers Ysabelle Angeli, Maddie Haynes and Amelia Onuorah are inviting one budding dancer to “keep a beat” with them at Central Hall Westminster on 30 May 2026.

To enter, participants must attend a Red Bull Dance Club with Say Now on 6 May 2026 at Red Bull London and compete for the chance to be Say Now’s fourth member… if only for a short-lived moment.

Where will the competition for Say Now’s fourth member be held?

The free-to-attend event will include a dance workshop with choreographer Zacc Milne and the pop trio from 6pm at 42 Earlham Street, London WC2H 9LA, UK.

The winner will bring the heat to the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final on 30 May 2026, running from 6pm to 10:30pm.

Say Now announced the search for a lucky someone to join them live on stage via their Instagram, captioning the post: “Want to dance with us? Now’s your chance.”

“We’re looking for one lucky dancer to join us” – Say Now announcing the dancing competition

“We’re performing at the Red Bull Dance Your Style UK Final on 30 May and we’re looking for one lucky dancer to join us as our fourth member on stage.”

“Think you’ve got what it takes? Then pull up to the next Red Bull Dance Club and show us what you’ve got!”

Say Now have established themselves as rising stars amid the resurgence of girl group talent, alongside acts such as Flo and Katseye.

Say Now’s greatest hits

Recognised for their 2025 hits ‘Supermarket’ (14,452,724 streams on Spotify), ‘Brick By Brick’ (13,922,352), and ‘Millions’ (1,906,587 streams), they are definitely ones to watch.

For more information on how to become Say Now’s fourth member, for one night only, you can visit the official Dice website.