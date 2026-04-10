Why the Dior Roadie is this season’s go-to shoe

There’s something playfully nostalgic about the Dior Roadie boots that we can’t get enough of. With undone laces and a rounded silhouette reminiscent of early-aughts skater shoes, it taps into a laid-back, boyish energy that defined Jonathan Anderson’s Dior debut.

The pair dominated the Spring/Summer 2026 collection, with models rarely seen in any other shoes. The ultimate seal of approval? Anderson himself wore a pair when he took his finale bow.

Dior Spring/Summer 2026 menswear (Image: Provided)

But what is it that makes them so good? Crafted in soft nubuck with thick laces and a deliberately relaxed finish, the Roadie is a masterclass in casual refinement.

Still, it’s the construction of the shoe that may be the most innovative. Dior’s cannage motif is embedded into the two-part sole, which features a super-flexible build that allows for liberated movement. The “wear them in” phase? Skipped entirely.

With Dior proudly stamped on the tongue, it balances understated utility with the house’s identity, grounding the design in savoir-faire while keeping its laid-back, skate-inspired attitude intact.

Sam Nivola for Dior Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Buck Ellison)

Elevated ease defined the wider collection. On the runway, the Roadie was paired with cargo shorts and everyday street staples reworked using couture techniques inspired by Christian Dior’s mid-century gowns, refining familiar silhouettes with softened tailoring and unexpected proportions that feel both subversive and refined.

The result is a trainer that feels both nostalgic and forward-looking: relaxed enough for everyday wear, yet elevated enough to anchor the season’s uniform. Arriving in an array of earthy tones – including brown, slate grey, and green – the only question is: which one is making it into your rotation?

Discover the Dior Roadie at dior.com.