DERRICK makes the case for a better commuter shoe

The stuffy world of menswear is getting a much-welcome shake-up thanks to DERRICK. In particular, the brand is carving out a reputation for fusing traditional tailoring with technical innovation, creating a performance-led wardrobe that never sacrifices polish or precision.

Building on this ethos, DERRICK turns its attention to footwear, teaming up with British shoemaker Oliver Sweeney. As part of the Spring/Summer 2026 collection, the Oxford Runner merges the classic Oxford shoe with the ease and energy of a track trainer, resulting in an elevated hybrid silhouette.

DERRICK x Oliver Sweeney Oxford Runner (Image: Provided)

Handcrafted from smooth Tuscan calf leather at Oliver Sweeney’s family-run factory in Italy, each pair underscores a commitment to craft. A hand-finished antiqued surface adds a refined depth, ensuring no two pairs are exactly alike. Meanwhile, a laceless fastening system keeps the aerodynamic profile clean and minimal.

Of course, performance never plays second fiddle in DERRICK’s designs. In fact, the Oxford Runner sits atop a high-traction Vibram sole, bringing performance functionality to a traditionally formal shape.

At the same time, colourways remain rooted in versatility, with a palette of oxblood, midnight blue and rich brown designed to slot seamlessly into a modern wardrobe. Whether worn with tailoring in the office or used to elevate off-duty sportswear, the shoe works effortlessly across contexts, reinforcing its status as a true hybrid.

DERRICK x Oliver Sweeney Oxford Runner (Image: Provided)

Beyond footwear, function remains central to the brand’s wider philosophy. Undeniably, the brand designs garments to work as hard as they look, using crease-resistant materials and pack-and-go coats made for mobile wardrobes. The result is clothing that feels considered but never precious, engineered for real life rather than runway moments.

Founded by East London designer Luke Derrick, the label has become a key player in London menswear. As a result, the brand earned a shortlist spot for this year’s LVMH Prize, a platform that spotlights emerging design talent from across the globe and has become a key indicator of the industry’s next heavyweights.

Ultimately, with the Oxford Runner, DERRICK continues to refine his vision of elevated utility, blending innovation with tradition and reimagining everyday dressing through a sharper, more fluid lens.

Discover the DERRICK x Oliver Sweeney Oxford Runner at oliversweeney.com.