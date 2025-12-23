Canali takes New Year’s Eve dressing to the next level

If dressing smarter is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, there’s no better time to start than the eve of 2026. With festive invitations piling up, making a statement with your wardrobe becomes essential. For those with formal affairs to attend, Canali’s Evening Capsule Collection offers the perfect solution.

Renowned for nearly a century of Italian tailoring expertise, the brand continues to bridge timeless tradition and the modern wardrobe. From dinner jackets and shirts to single- and double-breasted silhouettes, the collection combines versatility with statement-making style. The brand’s signature Freccia (Italian for “arrow”) appears across wool and silk jackets. The intricate pattern is subtle, but adds dynamism to classic midnight-blue silk suiting.

Canali Evening Capsule Collection (Image: Provided) Canali Evening Capsule Collection (Image: Provided) Canali Evening Capsule Collection (Image: Provided)

For when the night calls for undone debauchery, the collection includes pure cashmere dressing gowns. Comfort and sophistication go hand in hand, with hand-stitched seams and meticulous craftsmanship, ensuring that relaxation never compromises style. As the festive soirée draws to a close, slipping into one of these gowns transforms the evening into a moment of luxury.

Since its founding in 1934 by brothers Giovanni and Giacomo Canali, the business has remained family-owned and is now under third-generation management. Keeping the tradition alive, its meticulous craftsmanship and eye for detail have never faltered, ensuring that every suit, shirt, and accessory reflects the precision and quality that have defined the label for generations.

Discover the Canali Evening Capsule Collection at canali.com.

