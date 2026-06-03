When the heatwave hits, subtle sunglasses just don’t cut it

Small frames might have had their moment, but with a scorching summer ahead of us, subtle sunglasses just isn’t cutting it.

With an impending heatwave set to bring lightweight linens and breezy cottons back into play, it only makes sense to let your shades do the talking. From oversized aviators to lenses in high-impact hues, we’ve rounded up seven of our favourite statement-making sunglasses to carry us through summer.

Tom Ford Bronson sunglasses, £360 (Image: Provided)

Undeniably the king of ’70s decadence, Tom Ford’s take on the aviator leans fully into vintage sleaze with the Bronson. Cloudy grey acetate frames the face with an commanding attitude, while gradient lenses complete the look. Built for standing out, not blending in.

Louis Vuitton LV Heritage sunglasses, £425 (Image: Provided)

Heritage meets streetwear cool in Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton. The LV Heritage sunglasses feature capped corners and metallic accents that echo the maison’s iconic trunks. Finished in bold red, made to match the heat of summer.

Paloceras Pebble Crystal Amber SX sunglasses, £406 (Image: Provided)

For those looking for something in a category of its own, reach for Paloceras. Playfully inflated frames crafted from crystal amber acetate are paired with pink gradient lenses that melts like dusk light. Limited to just 100 pieces, your chances of a twin sighting are minimal.

Diesel DL2013U sunglasses, £142 (Image: Provided)

If you’re getting a ’70s theme from this gallery, it’s because there really is no better eyewear than an aviator. Diesel reworks the quintessential shape of the era with a subtle curve for a futuristic feel, while mottled brown tones evoke leopard print and pure hedonism. Part of Sunglass Hut’s summer edit where statement frames reign supreme.

Moscot Dolt Sun sunglasses, £345 (Image: Provided)

For over a century, MOSCOT has been crafting classic shades that’ve landed on the faces of everyone from Jeff Goldblum to King Charles. While the shapes remain timeless, the DOLT SUN proves that subtle upgrades never go amiss. Burgundy Italian acetate is paired with custom tinted lenses, hand-dipped in a cabernet finish that goes down like red vino on ice.

Calvin Klein CK25539S sunglasses, £160 (Image: Provided).

If classic silhouettes don’t quite tickle your dopamine system, lean into ’80s New Wave instead. Calvin Klein reworks minimalist precision into sharp lines with a quiet depth that comes alive at summer evening parties.

Canada Goose Cavell sunglasses, £245 (Image: Provided)

For Canada Goose, the aviator is all about the lenses. Slim mock-tortoiseshell frames stay understated, while glare-beating lenses turn even the fiercest sun into a non-issue.

Ferragamo rectangular frame sunglasses, £270 (Image: Provided)

For those averse to tortoiseshell, Ferragamo takes a similar bold-lens approach framed by verdant green frames. For sunlit days that tend to overstay their welcome in the best way.