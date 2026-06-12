Pride in London afterparty events guide: Where to party after dark

Pride in London has finalised its 2026 line-up across all six stages, though one celebration is not enough for most of our readers. Here, Attitude has put together a list of events, locations, and gigs to keep the party going after dark on Saturday 4 July, 2026.



Featuring sweaty queer raves that will have you dripping for more, events featuring music from the world’s most beloved pop divas, and a hotspot created for go-go-dancing redheads, the Pride celebrations in London are not staying quiet for any Reform UK supporter this year.

When: Saturday 4 July 2026 at 9:30om – Sunday 5 July at 3:30am

Where: Colours Hoxton, Shoreditch, London

What’s on: Three rooms of music, performances and DJs: Room 1 (Techno) features Pedrø, Tafkanik and Teleopath; Room 2 (Queer Disco) brings disco, house, Italo and queer anthems from Gab, Jules Jones, Manwelli, Marianna and Nawty Nicky; and Room 3 (Karaoke Lounge), hosted by Jules Jones, with performances from Eric Scutaro, Jools and Tatti.

When: Saturday 4 Jul at 11:00pm – Sunday 5 July at 12:00pm

Where: Fire Nightclub, Vauxhall, London

What’s on: One of London’s most renowned dark circuit party spots is hosting a Pride celebration featuring hot dancers, unbeatable music and a next-level Pride experience you won’t forget. Across three neon-lit indoor rooms, Beyond invites you to sweat out your Pride sins before cooling off on their outdoor terrace until midday on Sunday 5 July.

When: Saturday 4 July 2026 at 10:00pm – Sunday 5 July at 3:00am

Where: The Clapham Grand, Battersea, London,

What’s on: One of London’s most historic music venues and home to Clapham’s LGBTQ+ clubbers, The Grand’s Pride After Party ’26 is set to be its biggest yet. On 4 July, the night will feature DJ sets from Tete Bang, The Grand’s Dreamteam and special guests Liberty X, getting the LGBTQ+ communtity ‘jumpin” into the early hours. Add in Pride anthems from your favourite pop icons and live performances throughout the night, and it’s a full-throttle celebration from start to finish.

When: Saturday 4 July 2026 at 2:00pm – Sunday 5 July at 6:00am

Where: Colour Factory, All My Friends, Crate, Hackney Bridge and HWK, Hackney Wick, London

What’s on: Set to be the LGBTQ+-owned collective’s biggest and sweatiest edition yet, Howl Pride 2026 brings 85 DJs and artists across multiple stages, including headliners Juliana Huxtable, LYDO and Evissimax at Colour Factory and Chippy Nonstop at Hackney Bridge outdoors. Expect everything from Mykki Blanco (TBC), Tom Rasmussen, Holy C, I. Jordan and Manuka Honey, plus a brand-new FLINTA+ stage at Hackney Bridge keeping ravers two-stepping from 2pm to 4am.

When: Saturday 4 July 2026 at 10:00pm – Sunday 5 July at 4:00am

Where: HERE at Outernet, West End, London

What’s on: Club Red Hot, the world’s first ginger rave, is set to set Soho alight on 4 July with Boris, FKA.M4A, Liam Parsons and Lynks on the decks, alongside a crowd of ginger-haired partygoers and their friends ready to light up the dancefloor. Expect a sea of sexy red-headed gay men, sweaty go-go boys and dancefloor-filling beats that will please every letter of the rainbow.

When: Saturday 4 July 2026 at 10:00pm – Sunday 5 July at 4:00am

Where: The Steel Yard, London

What’s on: For queer women and non-binary attendees, G.IRL London Pride Party 2026 is headlined by an all-star queer DJ lineup featuring music from every gays favourite pop girlies. And if that wasn’t enough, there are free hot dogs on offer too… seems appropriate for a club full of lesbians and friends.

When: Saturday 4 July 2026 at 11:00pm – Sunday 5 July at 7:00am

Where: Venue MOT Unit 18, Orion Business Centre, Surrey Canal Rd, London

What’s on: Joining forces with Power Dance Club for a special Pride afterparty, Adonis – one of London’s most famous cult queer raves – is returning for a fan-kicking Pride celebration. Details and line-up to be confirmed.

When: Saturday 4 July 2026 at 9:00pm – Sunday 5 July at 3:00am

Where: The Divine, Dalston, London

What’s on: East London’s performance hothouse is offering free entry before 10pm for Pride-goers looking to party into the early hours. Featuring tunes from IAN, THE DJ, MAJOR DOM and MIKE MENACE, plus drag show “nuttiness” from A MAN TO PET and Megan Mia Gemini, attendees are in for an erotically camp ol’ time.

When: Saturday 4 July 2026 at 8:00pm – Sunday 5 July at 5:00am

Where: Royal Vauxhall Tavern, Kennington Lane, London

What’s on: Pride Night Party at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern will take over the railway arch next door, with BEEFMINCE DJs powering a Pride-ready sound and light system built for a gay hankering. Inside the iconic venue, expect music from DJ Chris De Buerre and more, plus performances from queer dance collective Homoparody, which will make you think that a death drop is possible after a few too many vodka cranberries.

When: Saturday 4 July 2026 at 8:00pm – Sunday 5 July at 4:00am

Where: Dalston Superstore, Kingsland High Street, London

What’s on: AQUA returns to Dalston Superstore for Pride in London 2026, the legendary East London café-come-nightclub, for a Y2K-inspired house party packed with pop chart toppers and singalong anthems. Expect DJ sets from Eseccaro, Callie Crighton, Ross Anderson, Milk Shandy, Filius, He.Ra and Sammi Automatic, all hosted by the unhinged Dairy King, Cherry and Loren Dell’Arco.

Though before the after-plans takeover from the main event, don’t miss the Pride in London parade, where PEUGEOT and Attitude will lead a 100-strong group through the streets of the capital on 4 July to mark 10 years of the Attitude PRIDE Awards.

The celebrations begin the day before at the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways, ceremony at The Chancery Rosewood.