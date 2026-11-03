Balmain Beauty brings out vanilla’s sultry side with its latest eau de parfum

In perfume, as in ice cream, vanilla is a perennial favourite. With Vanille Sculptée eau de parfum, Balmain Beauty layers five facets of the familiar note to bring out its sultrier side.

The latest addition to the genderless Les Éternels de Balmain fragrance collection, Vanille Sculptée opens with the familiar sweetness of vanilla. Give it a moment on the skin and that first impression begins to shift as distinctive facets of vanilla unfold.

“Vanille Sculptée encapsulates Balmain Beauty’s unique balance of elegance and sensuality, shaping an iconic ingredient into a multi-faceted composition that is architectural and precise,” explains master perfumer Shyamala Maisondieu.

Vanille Sculptée eau de parfum by Balmain Beauty (Image: Provided)

More often than not, vanilla fragrances can feel a little one-note. Balmain gives Vanille Sculptée depth by layering varied aspects of vanilla, teasing out everything from spice and leather to caramel.

Pink peppercorn gives the opening sweetness a little bite. As the fragrance settles on the skin, lily-of-the-valley lends a dewy floral freshness, while amber woods and benozoin base leave a warm, sensual trail.

The result is a sweetness that wears like a second skin. Warm and quietly magnetic, it keeps you coming back for another breath.

Vanille Sculptée eau de parfum by Balmain Beauty (Image: Provided)

The bottle mirrors the layered complexity of the scent inside. Its sculptural, reeded glass catches the light with the glow of molten amber. It’s refillable, too, so you can keep it on your dressing table long after the last spritz.

Discover Vanille Sculptée at balmainbeauty.com.