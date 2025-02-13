Find your perfect pair with Attitude’s Valentine’s Day gift guide

Valentine’s Day is more than just romance – it’s an opportunity to celebrate all love in all its forms, from self-love to friendships to soul fulfilling connections. Whether you’re planning a dreamy date night, a fun Galentine’s soirée, or a cozy evening of self-care, looking and feeling your best is all part of the magic.

From sultry statement pieces to effortlessly stylish ensembles, we’ve curated our top picks to make hearts skip a beat. So, whether you’re dressing to impress or searching for a love-filled gift, explore the season of romance in style…

Ralph Lauren cable-knit mineral-dyed cotton jumper (Image: Provided)

Could there be a more perfect knit for Valentine’s? This chunky-knit jumper in baby pink combines combed cotton with a classic cable design. Garment-dyed with mineral ingredients, it features an embroidered Pony and develops a unique, timeworn look over time like your love.

CDLP 3 X boxer brief (Image: Provided)

CDLP launches its new Sage Colourway underwear, crafted from soft Tencel™ Lyocell jersey. Their subscription service offers 15% savings, free delivery, and flexible plans, making it the perfect Valentine’s gift. Beyond convenience, the model promotes sustainable shopping by reducing overproduction through planned purchases.

Ugg Tasman Lug (Image: Provided)

The reemergence of UGG is here to stay and continues to get stronger. The Tasman Lug updates your favorite clog for spring with a suede upper and a lugged sugarcane EVA outsole. Featuring UGGplush™ comfort and anti-odour treatment, it’s perfect for any occasion.

Valentino Garavani camp-collar tasselled floral-print linen shirt at Mr Porter (Image: Provided)

A true piece of art, this shirt is a tapestry in fashion form that exudes romance. Valentino Garavani’s camp-collar shirt features a vintage-inspired floral print on lightweight linen. Designed for a loose fit, it’s finished with fringed tassels along the cuffs and hem for added flair.

Calvin Klein red underwear set (Image: Provided)

Nothing is sexier than bold red underwear, and Calvin Klein delivers timeless confidence with its sleek, iconic designs. Crafted for style, confidence and comfort, it’s the ultimate statement of effortless allure.

Louis Vuitton color blossom BB star pendant (Image: Provided)

Fine jewellery with a modern twist is a timeless gift. Louis Vuitton introduces Amazonite to its Colour Blossom collection for Valentine’s Day. The minty blue-green stone, set in yellow gold, shines in the new Monogram-inspired Color Blossom BB Star Pendant, accented with a diamond.

Jo Malone London peony and moss charity scented candle at Selfridges (Image: Provided)

And finally, to set the mood both aesthetically and aromatically, Jo Malone have the ideal Valentine’s scented candle. Jo Malone London’s Charity Home Candle blends spring peonies with mossy woods. 75% of proceeds support UNICEF’s mental health initiatives, helping children, young people, and caregivers worldwide.