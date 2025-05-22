Forget winter, summer is coming: Attitude’s May style guide

It’s time to switch gears and refresh your wardrobe. Attitude’s May Style Guide is here to help you embrace the season with confidence and ease. We’ve curated the must-have pieces, standout accessories, and fresh styling ideas perfect for everything from sun-soaked weekends and beach days to rooftop parties and evening strolls.

From playful pastel pieces and versatile footwear that transitions effortlessly from day to night, to accessories that elevate your look and carry your essentials, and even a lickable perfume, this guide truly has it all.

CDLP swim brief (Image: Provided)

Keep it brief and let your swimwear do the talking. Make a splash in CDLP‘s fun floral print swim brief crafted from recycled ocean waste for a glossy, quick-dry finish. Snug fit, low-rise style, comfy pouch, and subtle pocket perfection, all the details we care about.

Secrid premium slimwallet (Image: Provided)

Your new travel companion that is both sleek and practical. Meet the Slimwallet: a modern twist on the classic billfold. Ultra-slim with no bulky closures and crafted from eco-friendly vegetable-tanned leather, it slides into any pocket and stylishly stores cards, cash, and business essentials.

Ron Dorff terry v neck polo (Image: Provided)

Aquamarine colour and terry fabric is a summer match made for the season. Crafted from breezy terry in organic cotton and recycled fibres, it’s a fresh addition to your summer wardrobe. With a throwback V-neck and no buttons, it’s effortlessly cool.

R.M. Williams ‘Gardener boot’

R.M. Williams ‘Gardener boot’ (Image: Provided)

A distressed, worn looking pair of brown boots is a great way to elevate your sprint to summer fits. Made from one-piece oiled leather, it’s built to last. Featuring a chunky tread, rounded toe, elastic sides, and signature pull tabs for easy wear with a rugged touch.

Vickisarge the little blue stud in platinum (Image: Provided)

Light blue is having its moment this spring/summer, and these handcrafted Kensington studs bring the trend to life with a touch of affordable luxury. Platinum-plated and set with radiant cushion-cut crystals, they’re perfect worn solo or stacked for effortless sparkle. These stunners are hypoallergenic, nickel-free, and delicately sized at 1cm.

Casablana copacabana shirt at Selfridges (Image: Provided)

Turn heads in this Italian-made 100% silk shirt, by the masters themselves, Casablanca. Lightweight and breezy with a bold print and ideal seasonal colour palette – it’s not only smooth to the touch and breathable but also effortlessly stylish.

HEYDUDE wally NXT moc (Image: Provided)

The moccasin shoe is definitely the shoe of the summer. As a soft sole shoe, a moccasin is designed to be flexible, with roots in Native American heritage which has been evolved in modern iterations.

HEYDUDE’s take comes in the NXT moc, a fresh spin on a classic. Made with soft suede, leather lining, and cushy support. Sleek stitching, easy-on design, and a super-light sole keeps you stylish on the go.

The North Face terra 1-litre bum bag (Image: Provided)

Whether festivals, quick hikes or day trips are on the agenda, the Terra 1-Litre Bum Bag is your go-to for all adventures. In the perfect earthy tone it stashes essentials securely, with handy pockets, a comfy adjustable strap, and reflective details for visibility. Truly, a standout piece.

Amorecco lickable perfume, late nigh gelato (Image: Provided)

As the weather warms and layers shed, accessories, especially scent, play a bigger role than ever. Meet the world’s first lickable perfume, a playful blend of scent and taste. Creamy vanilla and coconut create a literally delicious sweet and new intimate experience.

Peter Alexander blue check PJ bottom (Image: Provided)

Known for their ultra-soft fabrics and fun designs this notorious Australian pyjama brand has earned a reputation for redefining comfort. In a stylish blue check design this bottom is designed to have you looking as good in bed as you usually do out.

The ideal layering piece or worn alone for the true rock stars. Leather can be worn all year round and the Davies waistcoat is both cool and daring, crafted from washed leather with bold zips and a vintage vibe. Also, for added shape, the sharp V-neck and cutaway hem amps up any fit.

Dries Van Noten sequinned bermuda shorts at Mr Porter

Dries Van Noten sequinned bermuda shorts at Mr Porter (Image: Provided)

Sequins are finally making their way into menswear. The silver shorts which were everywhere last summer now come in exciting new colourways. Dries Van Noten’s new creative lead, Julian Klausner, brings bold energy for the upcoming season. Shimmering with every step and finished with a relaxed fit and comfy drawstring waist, these little numbers create an effortlessly cool look.

Nanushka Shoul printed silk scarf (Image: Provided)

A chic scarf is must-have and arguably one of the most versatile accessories. Introducing the Shoul scarf, silky soft in blush pink with dreamy, cloud-like logo swirls design. Style it your way: tie it on your head, neck, or wrapped effortlessly around your bag.

Timberland authentic boat shoe (Image: Provided)

The boat shoe has become the nautical trend of summer footwear. Reimagining the iconic 1978 Timberland 3-Eye Lug Handsewn, in the perfect, vintage brown leather shade, classic craftsmanship meets bold attitude.