Aston Martin shifts gears with its first watch collection 

Aston Martin is steering its signature luxury from road to wrist with its first-ever collection of watches. The line-up seamlessly blends precision engineering with timeless elegance, offering a wearable embodiment of the British marque’s rich heritage and design philosophy.

Developed in partnership with Timex Group, the collection represents a bold, contemporary expression of Aston Martin’s DNA, translating its automotive spirit into refined, tactile design language. Signature materials such as titanium, carbon fibre, and silicone straps echo the brand’s iconic design codes.

Aston Martin Automatic 41mm (Image: Provided)

The classic Aston Martin 1913 logo grounds the collection in the brand’s automotive legacy, while the refined chronograph movement delivers top-tier performance. With every small detail (from wheel rim-shaped subdials to interior-inspired stitching), the collection reflects heritage and a commitment to craftsmanship and enduring style.

“This collection distils the very essence of Aston Martin – high-performance artistry and sophisticated design – into an intimate, wearable form,” says Stefano Saporetti, Director of Brand Diversification at Aston Martin. “It’s for those who drive the extraordinary every day.”

Aston Martin Quartz 45mm (Image: Provided)

Prices for the collection range from £180 to £550, making the exceptional luxury craftsmanship of Aston Martin more accessible while maintaining the brand’s signature attention to detail and premium materials.

By fusing heritage design with cutting-edge engineering, the Aston Martin watch collection invite collectors, connoisseurs, and style-minded enthusiasts to experience the brand in a new, personal way. More than a timepiece, it’s a statement: where craftsmanship meets innovation, and the thrill of the road meets the elegance of the wrist.

Discover the Aston Martin watch collection at goldsmiths.co.uk.

