Fashion designer Adam Jones collaborates with Umbro on a retro football collection 

Adam Jones is a master of resourcefulness, having built his reputation by crafting unique pieces from upcycled pub paraphernalia. The gay, Welsh-born fashion designer is now turning his signature aesthetic to sportswear, moving beyond the British boozer to launch an exciting new collaboration with Umbro.

In true Adam Jones fashion, the limited-edition capsule collection riffs heavily on nostalgia. Familiar tropes of the football uniform are abound, including argyle patterns and shiny stripes. Crafted entirely from Umbro deadstock (a nod to Jones’s upcycling roots) the collection remasters the brand’s heritage.

The collaboration’s most experimental pieces use classic dress shirts and polo tops that Jones has deconstructed and salvaged. This process yields a smart-meets-casual hybrid that is both comforting and entirely contemporary, showcasing Jones’s unique ability to transform familiar textiles into forward-thinking style statements.

“That was my goal I started working with Umbro,” Jones explains. “We wanted to push boundaries whilst also having fun with it, and that sentiment permeates throughout the collection.”

Jones’ eccentric approach comes straight from his own grandfather’s personal style. With unexpected pairings in mind, the range of sportswear works on and off the pitch. Including track jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies, T-shirts, trousers and joggers, the collection seamlessly blends vintage aesthetics with contemporary comfort.

Adam Jones successfully blends his personal history with Umbro’s archives, achieving a unique sportswear collection that celebrates both heritage and innovation. With prices ranging from £50 to £230, the collection ensures that quality design and nostalgic style remain accessible to all fashion enthusiasts.

Discover the Adam Jones Umbro collaboration in store at Good Hood and online at adamjones.studio.

