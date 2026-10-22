How Timberland went from workwear essential to cultural icon

Trends may come and go, but classic workwear will always have a place in our wardrobe. And, as far as we’re concerned, no rugged look is complete without a pair of Timberland boots.

Since their launch in 1973, the boots have become a pillar of menswear, originally designed as a rugged, waterproof work boot built for construction sites. But over the decades, their appeal has stretched far beyond the job site.

Timberland’s tribute to the famous ‘Lunch Atop a Skyscraper’ 1932 photo at Rockefeller Center, New York (Image: Provided)

So how did a practical work boot become a cultural icon spanning continents and subcultures? The A to Z of Timberland makes a history lesson feel anything but boring. The visual dictionary explores the people, places and cultural movements that continue to shape the brand’s cultural legacy, from hip-hop to London’s club scene and beyond.

A Visual Dictionary

Spanning more than 50 years of cultural impact, the campaign brings together archival imagery and contemporary portraits of musicians, athletes and creatives from around the world, while spotlighting the diverse Iconic silhouettes.

A for Authenticity

What makes the campaign so compelling is the organic way Timberland has been adopted by different communities. Long before brand deals and collaborations, New York’s hip-hop community adopted the 6-Inch Boot and made it part of its own cultural identity, even giving the wheat-coloured nubuck silhouette its now-famous nickname, “Butters”.

Front and centre is Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA, repping “L for Legacy”. Fittingly, the musician helped cement the Original Yellow Boot’s place in hip-hop, wearing the silhouette as a staple of his style, then and now.

Rza wears the wears the Original 6-Inch Boot by Timberland (Image: Provided)

Elsewhere, archival imagery of The Notorious B.I.G. nods to the boot’s deep-rooted connection to hip-hop, famously immortalised through his reference to “black Timbs”. Countless others would go on to embrace the rugged silhouette, further cementing its place within the genre and making its “A for Authenticity” label feel particularly fitting.

Beyond Hip-Hop

But it isn’t just hip-hop that’s shaped Timberland’s legacy. The campaign features rock legend Ozzy Osbourne along with contemporary voices like New York-based producer Yaeji.

Field Boot by Timberland (Image: Provided)

Athletes including Tyshawn Jones and Sha’Carri Richardson further demonstrate how the rugged workwear staple has been embraced and reinterpreted by different communities, adapting to each wearer’s individual style.

New York and London

Of course, the real stars of the show are Timberland’s icons. While the 6-Inch Boot is synonymous with the brand, it isn’t the only style to have found its place in culture.

“N for New York” explores the city’s influence on Timberland, where the Field Boot earned the now-iconic nickname “Beef and Broccoli” thanks to its brown-and-olive colourway, reminiscent of the classic Chinese takeaway dish. What began as a practical outdoor silhouette quickly became a streetwear staple.

Euro Hiker by Timberland (Image: Provided)

Across the pond, “L for London” tells a similar story. While the 6-Inch Boot has been embraced by the city’s ravers since the 1990s, styles like the Euro Hiker have carved out their own place in London’s outdoor-meets-urban style scene.

Taking cues from classic hiking boots, the pair has found a life far beyond the trail, feeling just as at home at music festivals or trekking through the Big Smoke. Blurring the boundaries between town and country, it proves that outdoor-inspired design doesn’t have to stay outdoors.

S for Self-Expression

If anything, the enduring appeal of Timberland lies in the many meanings the brand has taken on over the years, making “S for Self-Expression” feel particularly fitting. Open to interpretation, its rugged silhouettes remain rooted in workwear while offering plenty of room for personal style.

Ozzy Osbourne wears the Original 6-Inch Boot by Timberland (Image: Provided)

For those who treat getting dressed as an extension of personality, that versatility matters. Timberland doesn’t dictate how you wear it. You decide. Whether you’re styling up the Original Yellow Boot or bringing a dose of outdoor edge to your city uniform, The A–Z of Timberland proves there’s always room to make the brand your own.

Discover The A to Z of Timberland campaign at Timberland.com.