Donald Trump hits back at transgender protesters in South Carolina as he criticises Annie Andrews again

Donald Trump criticised transgender protesters during a speech in South Carolina on 21 October while attacking Democratic Senate candidate Annie Andrews.

The US president was backing Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who is facing a challenge from Andrews, whom Trump described as a “radical left lunatic”.

“She’s a fanatical transgender activist. How the hell do you run in South Carolina?” Trump said, prompting an angry reaction from the audience.

“They’re into transgender mutilation” – Donald Trump fires back at Annie Andrews supporters

“You see, they’re into transgender mutilation. Me personally? I could do without it,” he replied. “They like transgender mutilisation [sic] and other things.”

“She claims to be a moderate, but she’s really a rabid advocate for taxpayer-funded child sexual mutilation,” Trump said. He went on to criticise Andrews’ support for prescribing puberty blockers to transgender young people, describing it as “child abuse”.

This is not the first time Trump has criticised Andrews and her stance on trans rights. Earlier this month, he repeatedly used the anti-trans slur “tr***ie” when referring to the South Carolina candidate.

Trump repeatedly uses anti-trans slur when referring to Andrews

“Annie ‘Tr***ie’ Andrews is running against our wonderful Darline Graham for the Senate in South Carolina,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

“Darline is a High Quality person, maybe the Highest, and Annie Tr***ie is not, in particular, as it pertains to representing the Values of the Great People of South Carolina,” Trump claimed.

Andrews has previously expressed support for the trans community. Speaking to CNN in September as part of her Democratic Senate campaign, she said she would stand up for trans people in South Carolina.

Though, it is worth noting that, Andrews does not support “biological men playing in women’s sports”, she has said she “supports trans youth”.