Jason Patel speaks out on trans rights bill in India: ‘It feels good – we’ve been fighting so long’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor and musician Jason Patel, known for his breakout role in Unicorns, brought his charm, authenticity and celebration of his Indian heritage to the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, supported by British Airways, where he spoke candidly about the ongoing fight for trans rights — both globally and closer to home.

Speaking to Attitude, Jason reflected on the continued struggle for the legal recognition of trans women as women in India, and why visibility and community support remain vital. “Do you know what? It feels so good, because it shows that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. We’ve been fighting for so long,” he said.

That light, for many, became brighter last month (16 June) when the High Court of Andhra Pradesh in India ruled that trans women are legally women — firmly rejecting the notion that womanhood is defined by the ability to bear children. For activists like Jason, the decision marked a meaningful step toward justice and dignity.

“Despite all the really sad things that have happened — and are still happening — good things are happening too”

He recalled a powerful moment from drama school, when Sir Ian McKellen visited to speak about his work in the arts and his advocacy for queer rights in India. “I ended up having this full-blown conversation with him afterwards,” Jason shared. “He actually said, ‘Come speak to me about it.’ That moment really stuck with me.”

Despite the challenges, Jason remains hopeful. “It showed me that, despite all the really sad things that have happened — and are still happening — the fight might never be over. But we’re willing to stay in it — for our lives, for others, and for the future. That’s beautiful to see.”

At the Pride Awards, now expanded to include voices from across Europe, Jason said the energy in the room was electric. “It’s kind of — I don’t want to say overwhelming — but it’s just epic. You walk in and there’s this incredible energy. Everyone’s just there to share love.”

“Attitude brings together people with good hearts”

“There are so many people out there trying to beat you down in the world. But Attitude brings together people with good hearts, people who want to do good in the world.”

While he remained tight-lipped on a major upcoming project — “No exclusives today!” — Jason did reveal he’s deep into a new music chapter. “I used to make more chill