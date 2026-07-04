The story of the 2026 PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways, in 16 amazing images

This year, our annual celebration of the great and the good of the LGBTQ community took place at the Chancery Rosewood, London, and was hosted by none other than Strictly Come Dancing presenter Emma Willis.
During the event, we named our three Pride Icon Award winners: ’90s rockers Placebo, known for songs like ‘Nancy Boy’ and ‘Pure Morning’, ‘People Pleaser’ singer Cat Burns of Celebrity Traitors fame, and ABC journalist James Longman. There were 10 winners overall, including Miss England Grace Richardson and Keighley Cougars owners Ryan O’Neill and Kaue Garcia.
Scroll on for the best pictures of the day – including Attitude editor-in-chief Cliff Joannou rocking a wedding dress after getting wed the night before!
Jessica Kellgren-Fozard, one of the winners of the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways, arrived in PEUGEOT-empowered style