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4 July 2026

The story of the 2026 PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways, in 16 amazing images

Placebo and Cat Burns were among the members of the LGBTQ community celebrated at yesterday's event at the Chancery Rosewood, London

By Attitude Staff

M People legend Heather Small closing the showman stage in a pink jumpsuit
M People legend Heather Small closing the show (Image: Aaron Parsons Photography)

Yesterday, the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways returned with a bang. (And a rendition of Pride anthem ‘Proud’ by M People icon Heather Small!)

This year, our annual celebration of the great and the good of the LGBTQ community took place at the Chancery Rosewood, London, and was hosted by none other than Strictly Come Dancing presenter Emma Willis.

During the event, we named our three Pride Icon Award winners: ’90s rockers Placebo, known for songs like ‘Nancy Boy’ and ‘Pure Morning’, ‘People Pleaser’ singer Cat Burns of Celebrity Traitors fame, and ABC journalist James Longman. There were 10 winners overall, including Miss England Grace Richardson and Keighley Cougars owners Ryan O’Neill and Kaue Garcia.

Scroll on for the best pictures of the day – including Attitude editor-in-chief Cliff Joannou rocking a wedding dress after getting wed the night before!

Jessica Kellgren-Fozard, one of the winners of the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways, arrived in PEUGEOT-empowered style

Jessica Kellgren-Fozard in a floral dress getting out a green PEUGEOT
(Image: Aaron Parsons Photography)

As did former Attitude cover girl Tiara Skye, who later presented an award to Tuntenball’s Joe Niedermayer

Tiara Skye, in a gold dress and standing by a green PEUGEOT
(Image: Aaron Parsons Photography)

‘Leak It’ singers Flo posed for photographs outside the Chancery Rosewood, London, and would later present Cat Burns with her award

girl band Flo in pink, red and blue dresses posing outside the venue
(Image: Aaron Parsons Photography)

Big Brother legend Emma Willis, our host for the day, stepped out on the red carpet. She later said she hopes her children can grow up to “love who they choose to love without any fear.”

Emma willis in a black top and trousers on the red carpet
(Image: Kit Oates)

Eurovision star Delta Goodrem also posed up a storm, before opening the show with a rapturously received performance of ‘Eclipse’

delta goodrem on the red carpet wearing a pink dress

Attitude columnist Dr Ranj was also in attendance

dr Ranj in a black outfit, top and trousers, standing on the red carpet

Attitude regular Juno Dawson also stepped out in style

Juno Dawson on the red carpet in a white top and blue jeans

Darren Styles OBE, who is CEO of Stream Publishing and the publisher of Attitude, greeted the room

darren styles on stage in an orange jacket and white shirt

And fresh from his wedding the night before, Attitude editor-in-chief Cliff Joannou arrived in a white dress!

Fresh from his wedding the night before, Attitude editor-in-chief Cliff Joannou greeted the room in a white dress! on stage with a lectern
(Image: Aaron Parsons Photograph)

There was also a word from Olly Pike, recently announced as the new CEO of the Attitude Magazine Foundation

Olly pike in a sheer sleeveless top on stage
(Image: Aaron Parsons Photograph)

The always-outrageous Loose Women star Denise Welch presented an award to Miss England Grace Richardson…

Denice welch in white on stage
(Image: Aaron Parsons Photograph)

…who later posed with her award backstage. Next stop: Miss Universe!

Grace Richardson in red dress posing with award, and Denise in white to her right
(Image: Kit Oates)

‘People Pleaser’ singer Cat Burns showed off her Pride Icon Award 

'People Pleaser' singer Cat Burns showed off her Pride Icon Award 
(Image: Kit Oates)

Award winner James Longman (right) of ABC with the BBC’s Ben Thompson, who presented his award

Ben Thompson in a grey suit and James longman in a black suit
(Image: Kit Oates)

‘Nancy Boy’ singers Placebo collected their Pride Icon Award. (Also pictured: Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell-Bower, who presented ttheheir award, alongside Emma)

Placebo on-stage with Jamie Campbell-Bower and Emma Willis
(Image: Aaron Parsons Photography)

M People icon Heather Small closed the show with three songs, including her Pride anthem ‘Proud’. That we are!

heather small on stage in a pink jumpsuit
Cat Burns on the cover of Attitude magazine issue 371
Cat Burns on the cover of Attitude magazine issue 371 (Image: Attitude/Bex Aston)
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