India Willoughby and Munroe Bergdorf weigh in on Andy Burnham as PM: ‘Cautiously optimistic’ (EXCLUSIVE)

India Willoughby and Munroe Bergdorf are weighing in on the likelihood of Labour’s Andy Burnham becoming prime minister following Keir Starmer’s resignation.

Long dubbed the ‘King of the North’, the former health secretary and mayor of Greater Manchester is anticipated to take on the role of Prime Minister.

The Labour leader announced his resignation on 22 June 2026, following months of internal party pressure, with Burnham widely expected to take over by 20 July.

India Willoughby and Munroe Bergdorf speak on Andy Burnham’s stance on trans rights

Speaking exclusively to Attitude at the 2026 PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways, Willoughby and Bergdorf give their take about Burnham’s stance on trans rights.

When asked whether she has hope for the community, Willoughby says: “Not really. I get the impression that the Labour machine is too great to actually turn around.

“Andy Burnham at the end of the day is one individual and we’ve already seen early signs that he’s having to comply and maybe water down his true feelings to actually get the gig as Prime Minister, which is really disappointing.

“We need strong politicians at this time” – Willoughby weighing on Keir Starmer’s resignation

“We need strong politicians at this time when all minorities, not just trans people, Black people, Asian people, gay people, everybody who isn’t straight, cis, Christian is under attack.”

Bergdorf remains positive, admitting: “I have always got hope for our community because we have to.

“We are a community built on hope; transition itself is a form of hope. But, you know, I am open-minded. I don’t want to go into this cabinet thinking that it’s going to be a failure before it is.

Bergdorf says she is “cautiously optimistic” ahead of Andy Burnham supposedly being sworn in as Prime Minister

“I really, really hope that they listen to the community and get things right this time, but cautiously optimistic.”

Attitude took a deep dive into Burnham’s history of LGBTQ+ comments, where his views were overwhelmingly supportive, though not without controversy, including his support for implementing the subsequent April 2025 Supreme Court ruling on the definition of sex.

Burnham said the decision and subsequent Equality and Human Rights Commission guidance should be implemented “in the fairest and most compassionate way possible”.