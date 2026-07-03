Emma Willis says she wants her children to ‘love who they choose to love without any fear’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Emma Willis has opened up about raising her three children, saying she wants them to grow up able to “love who they choose to love without any fear.”

Speaking exclusively to Attitude on the red carpet ahead of the 2026 PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways, the presenter reflected on why allyship remains so important to her, having found acceptance within the LGBTQ+ community when she began modelling as a teenager.

“I think it’s really important as an ally to stand up and shout about the things that are important to you,” Willis – who shares Isabelle, 17, Ace, 14, and Trixie, 10, with husband Matt Willis, said.

“I feel like it’s a community that has kind of taken me in and embraced me and supported me” – Emma Willis on her LGBTQ+ family

“For me, I got introduced to this community when I was about 17 years old. I started modelling and it was the first time, really, I’d ever seen or heard about the LGBTQ community. And I just felt accepted, I felt comfortable, I felt safe in that world.

“And there’s a lot of years past since I was 17, and it has just got better and better for me. I feel like it’s a community that has kind of taken me in and embraced me and supported me. So if I can do anything in return, then I absolutely will.”

The TV presenter, who hosted this year’s ceremony, said becoming a mum has only reinforced her belief that every child should feel free to be themselves.

“I will be there for them no matter what” – Willis on her children

“I am a mum of three and it is incredibly important to me that my kids know and they feel safe in being able to be themselves, to express themselves in whatever way they want to, and most importantly, that they can love who they choose to love without any fear,” she said.

“Like, to me, that’s all that matters. I want my kids to be happy, I want my kids to be safe. And however, whatever way that is for them, I will be there for them no matter what.”