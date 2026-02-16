Zack Polanski on how Keir Starmer could have changed the April 2025 UK Supreme Court ruling to protect trans rights (EXCLUSIVE)

Zack Polanski revealed how Keir Starmer could have acted to protect trans rights after April 2025 UK Supreme Court ruling.

The Green Party leader is the latest star to appear on the cover of Attitude magazine, having been named the 2026 trailblazer at the Attitude 101 charity lunch last Friday (13 February).

In April 2025, the UK Supreme Court ruled that the term “woman” in UK law refers only to “biological women,” causing setbacks for the trans community.

Speaking to Attitude at the event, he encouraged politicians to legislate in support of trans rights, while others turn their backs.

“That’s not how the Supreme Court works” – Zack Polanski on how Keir Starmer could counteract the April 2025 Supreme Court ruling

“So the Supreme Court ruling has been deeply divisive and actually to hear the Prime Minister say that’s what the Supreme Court has decided… That’s not how the Supreme Court works,” he said.

Polanski added that Starmer seems to suggest the government has no choice but to accept the Supreme Court ruling. In the UK, the Supreme Court interprets the law and makes rulings, but Parliament is still sovereign.

“And actually, as politicians and MPs, we should be legislating to make sure we’re protecting the rights of trans people,” Polanski continued.

“When they come for one of us, they come for all of us” – Polanski on LGBTQ+ rights

MPs and the government can pass legislation to change or clarify the law if they disagree with a ruling.

“Trans rights are human rights,” said the politician, who is gay. “And when they come for one of us, they come for all of us.”

“We must stand together,” concluded the Green Party leader, who has seen membership surge past 190,000 since being elected in September 2025.

“I’ve joined the Green Party” – Russell Tovey praising Polanski

At the Attitude 101 event, celebrities, trailblazers, and talent alike all praised Polanski for his visibility and work as an LGBTQ+ figure in politics.

One of them was Russell Tovey: “I think Zack’s got something great going on. I’ve joined the Green Party,” he said to Attitude.

“I’m really following what they’re doing, and I think we should all get behind them. As a community, they’re a party that we can really look to, to represent us,” said the Attitude Man of the Year 2025.