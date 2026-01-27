Zack Polanski turns Heaven nightclub green as party launches LGBTQ+ fundraiser

Zack Polanski headlined Heaven nightclub on Sunday (25 January) in a Green Party takeover, launching their new fundraiser, Green Space.

Tickets for the LGBTQ+ night cost £16, and attendees were encouraged to dress in green. Funds raised from the event will go towards getting Greens elected.

Polanski spoke to the crowd wearing a rainbow jumper and bucket hat. He asked if they were “ready to take on power and wealth,” and reflected on his time working as a security guard at Heaven.

“Community is joy, community is resistance, community is love” – Zack Polanski on the LGBTQ+ community

Speaking on stage, the Green Party leader, who is gay, said: “Looking out here right now, this is community. Community is joy, community is resistance, community is love.”

Last year, Heaven owner Jeremy Joseph was forced to shut down G-A-Y Bar on Old Compton Street in Soho. Drawing on the closure, Polanski said: “800 LGBTQ+ venues had shut down in the last five years across the country.”

Polanski added: “This government is a government that knows the price of everything but the value of nothing.”

“Backstage with Zack Polanski who is speaking out in support for LGBT venues” – Heaven owner Jeremy Joseph on the Green Party event

Joseph took to social media to praise the politician: “Proud that Heaven nightclub is hosting a Green Party fundraising event.”

Posing with the politician, he added: “Backstage with Zack Polanski who is speaking out in support for LGBT venues & the night-time economy when we need support more than ever.”

Since Polanski was elected leader of the Green Party in September 2025, membership has hit a record-breaking high. As of early 2026, the Green Party of England and Wales reported more than 100,000 members, exceeding the Conservative Party.

“We will get Greens elected” – Polanski on the 2026 local elections

Polanski said in his speech in front of the large crowd: “In 106 days’ time, right across London… we will get Greens elected.”

UK local elections are supposed to take place on 6 May 2026 for most areas across the nation.

