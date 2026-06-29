Worthing Pride parade set to welcome more than 800 marchers this weekend

More than 800 people are expected to march in the Worthing Pride parade this Saturday (4 July), as one of the South Coast’s biggest LGBTQ+ celebrations returns for another year.

Sponsored by BA Euroflyer, the free-to-watch parade will see charities, community groups, businesses, emergency services, performers and allies come together in a vibrant celebration of LGBTQ+ equality, inclusion and community.

The event builds on BA Euroflyer’s partnership with Worthing Pride, which helped secure the future of the parade through a two-year sponsorship agreement after organisers appealed for financial support.

When and where will the Worthing Pride parade assemble?

The parade will assemble from 11am on Worthing Promenade at the bottom of Heene Road before setting off at 11.15am. Marchers will make their way past Worthing Pier, where proceedings will pause for a two-minute silence in memory of those the LGBTQ+ community has lost and to reflect on the continuing fight for equality and acceptance.

The procession is expected to arrive at Beach House Grounds at around midday, where celebrations will continue throughout the day.

Thousands of spectators are expected to line the seafront as the parade winds through the town, with organisers encouraging both residents and visitors to come along and show their support.

“A powerful message that Worthing is a town where everyone is welcome”

“The Worthing Pride Parade is the moment our entire community comes together,” Worthing Pride Director Gary Richardson said.

“Seeing more than 800 people marching along our beautiful seafront sends a powerful message that Worthing is a town where everyone is welcome.

“Every year we’re overwhelmed by the support from residents, visitors and businesses who line the route to celebrate with us. Whether you’re part of the LGBTQ+ community, an ally or simply looking for an incredible day out, we’d love to see you joining us along the promenade and helping create an unforgettable atmosphere. Best of all, it’s completely free to watch and promises to be one of the highlights of Worthing’s summer.”

Festival continues across the weekend

The celebrations don’t end with the parade. Worthing Pride Festival will take place across Saturday and Sunday at Steyne Gardens, featuring live music, drag performances, community entertainment, food and drink, market stalls and family-friendly activities.

Since launching in 2018, Worthing Pride has become one of Sussex’s leading Pride celebrations, attracting thousands of visitors each year while raising funds for local charities and community organisations. The event also provides a boost to the local economy by supporting hospitality, retail and tourism businesses across Pride weekend.

“Our commitment to inclusion continues all year round, particularly through our Flying Proud colleague network” – Karen Hilton, managing director of BA Euroflyer

Karen Hilton, managing director of BA Euroflyer, said: “We are proud to serve Sussex and play an active role in supporting local communities from our home at London Gatwick, and it’s important to us that all our customers and colleagues feel respected and included.

“Our commitment to inclusion continues all year round, particularly through our Flying Proud colleague network, and Pride events are a vital part of this in raising awareness of issues that affect the LGBTQI+ community. We are thrilled to secure Worthing Pride’s future and look forward to celebrating with everyone in Worthing.”

Worthing Pride organisers are inviting everyone to line the promenade on Saturday to cheer on the more than 800 participants as they bring the seafront to life in a colourful celebration of Pride, visibility and unity.