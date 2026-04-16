Church in Wales approves blessings of same-sex unions but stops short of marriage

The governing body of the Church in Wales approved the blessing of same-sex unions with an overwhelming majority on Wednesday (15 April).

Its 143 members, made up of Welsh bishops, clergy and lay members, approved the decision, though they stated that individual church workers will still be allowed to opt out of conducting these blessings.

Lay members voted 48 to eight in favour with two abstentions, while clergy voted 32 to seven with five abstentions. The bishops then confirmed that the bill had passed.

“People hold strong convictions” – Most Reverend Cherry Vann speaking about the same-sex union blessings vote

The Bishops of St Asaph and Llandaff, Gregory Cameron and Mary Stallard, spoke in favour of blessing same-sex marriages at the debate.

In light of the vote, Most Reverend Cherry Vann, Archbishop of Wales, said: “I want to thank everyone for the ways in which this debate was conducted – calmly, and with mutual respect.

“The Bench of Bishops and I recognise that this is an issue about which people hold strong convictions.

“We want to build a church that can make space for each other” – Reverend Vann on LGBTQ+ inclusion in the Church in Wales

“We want everybody to be able to hold their views with integrity whilst not losing sight of the image of God that resides in all of us. We want to build a church that can make space for each other whatever our different perspectives.”

The Church said the change followed several years of “reflection and listening” across the church community.

The Church in Wales still does not allow same-sex couples to marry. However, in November 2025, after months of consultation, the bishops said most people supported moving towards equal marriage.

Is same-sex marriage legal in Wales?

The vote advances a temporary trial introduced in 2021, which allowed blessings to take place, and moves towards formalising same-sex marriage in church practice.

Same-sex marriage became legal in Wales in early 2014 under the Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act 2013, allowing couples to marry in civil ceremonies, though not necessarily in church.

They also said further proposals will be brought forward in April 2027 to change church law and allow same-sex marriage in the Church in Wales.

As of yesterday, same-sex marriage blessings will be formally included in the Book of Common Prayer, which cites God’s grace, protection and lifelong fidelity for the couple.