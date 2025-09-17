US government is revoking visas for foreigners ‘celebrating’ Charlie Kirk’s assassination

The US government is revoking and denying visas for people who celebrate the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

“America will not host foreigners who celebrate the death of our fellow citizens,” US secretary of state Marco Rubio said in a post on X yesterday (16 September). He added: “Visa revocations are under way. If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported.”

Rubio’s warning follows a similar statement last week from Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. “I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country,” Landau wrote on social media. He added: “I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalising, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action.”

It is not clear how many visas have been affected or whether any European citizens are included. The State Department has not released further details on the criteria it is using for these actions.

Kirk was fatally shot last Wednesday (September 10), while speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

The incident unfolded in front of around 3,000 people when an alleged sniper fired a high-powered bolt-action rifle from a rooftop about 142 yards away, striking Kirk in the neck. Suspected shooter 22-year-old Tyler Robinson fled the scene but was arrested two days later in Washington County, Utah, following a 33-hour manhunt.

Authorities say Tyler Robinson had been plotting the attack for more than a week

Robinson remains in custody and has not cooperated with investigators, though his family and associates are believed to be assisting.

He faces multiple charges, including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering, with prosecutors signalling they will pursue the death penalty. Authorities say he had been plotting the attack for more than a week and was motivated by opposition to Kirk’s political beliefs.

Reports indicate he used a rifle given to him by a family member and had shared his plans with his partner.