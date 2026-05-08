Trump administration links transgender activism to terrorism in new report

The Trump administration has released a new counterterrorism plan stating that federal agencies should also focus on “radically pro-transgender” groups.

In a public document outlining the ‘2026 United States Counterterrorism Strategy‘, released by the White House, the administration used the killing of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk to support the policy.

The right-wing activist was shot dead during a university campus event in Utah in September last year, moments after responding to a question about transgender mass shooters.

“The assassination of Charlie Kirk by a radical” – the Trump administration claiming Charlie Kirk’s alleged shooter held “extreme transgender Ideologies”

The 16-page report was led by Trump ally Sebastian Gorka and was reportedly signed off by president Donald Trump on Tuesday (5 May).

The counterterrorism report states: “Americans have witnessed the politically motivated killings of Christians and conservatives committed by violent left-wing extremists, including the assassination of Charlie Kirk by a radical who espoused extreme transgender Ideologies.”

The strategy may be responding to reports that the suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, was in a romantic relationship with his transgender roommate.

“Anti-American, radically pro-transgender, and anarchist” – the Trump administration linking transgender activism to terrorism

Grouping transgender activist groups alongside major drug cartels and terrorist organisations, the strategy continued: “Our national counterterrorism activities will also prioritise the rapid identification and neutralisation of violent secular political groups whose ideology is anti-American, radically pro-transgender, and anarchist,” the White House said.

Deputy Assistant to the President of the United States Sebastian Gorka has previously listed school shootings by alleged transgender shooters Audrey Hale and Robin Westman as examples of violence by trans activists.

Speaking to CNN following the 2025 shooting in which Westman was allegedly involved, Gorka told the broadcaster: “Just as with the transgender attack on the Nashville Christian School… there is an ideological connection to multiple of these attacks where innocent children, especially Christians and Catholics, are targeted. And that is very, very disturbing.”

Statistics prove that transgender people account for under one per cent of mass shooters in the United States

Doubling down on similar anti-trans rhetoric, the 2026 counterterrorism report stated: “Whether plotting against conservative Catholics attending traditional mass in Virginia, parents standing up for their children at schoolboard meetings, Members of Congress, or President Trump and his associates, this Administration will continue to prohibit the IC from being used politically against innocent Americans.”

As per data reviewed by the Gun Violence Archive and cited by Reuters, statistics prove that transgender people account for under one per cent of mass shooters in the United States.

To read the full ‘2026 United States Counterterrorism Strategy’, you can visit the official White House website.