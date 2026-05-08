Robert Pattinson tells Tom Holland he’s ‘pining for a daddy’ in The Odyssey trailer

Universal Pictures UK has released a new trailer for fantasy thriller The Odyssey, featuring Robert Pattinson suggesting Tom Holland wants a “daddy”.

Coming to cinemas on 17 July 2026, the Christopher Nolan film follows Greek king Odysseus (Matt Damon) after the Trojan War on his journey back to his mythical home in Ithaca.

Along the way, the legendary figure from Greek mythology encounters creatures such as the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and Circe before returning to his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Holland).

“You’re pining for a daddy” – Robert Pattinson tells Tom Holland in The Odyssey trailer

In the new action-filled trailer, a key moment that sparked fan reaction is a tense exchange in which antagonist Antinous (Pattinson) confronts Telemachus.

“You’re pining for a daddy you didn’t even know, like some snivelling bastard,” says Pattinson, in reference to Odysseus’s absence from the Greek island.

Holland’s wife Zendaya, well known for her role in Euphoria, also joins the star-studded cast as Athena, the Goddess of Wisdom and War.

Who does Zendaya play in The Odyssey?

Though the actress does not appear in the trailer, she will act as a divine guide for Odysseus as he navigates his way back to his family.

Produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, the trailer has gone viral, generating widespread fan reactions to Pattinson’s and Holland’s character dynamics.

“I’m sorry, but this gives me lovers’ vibes,” one user penned on X following Pattinson and Holland’s “daddy” exchange.

“Rob again playing a role where he unintentionally comes off as a gay lover” – one online user thirsting over Pattinson’s “daddy” comment

Another agreed, replying: “I love that I’m not the only one who, upon barely seeing that approach, thought the same thing – let’s hug it out, sisters.”

“Rob again playing a role where he unintentionally comes off as a gay lover, and I’m here for it,” wrote another thirsty fan.

Expected to screen at IMAX sites, including the BFI IMAX, The Odyssey will be available to watch in UK cinemas from 17 July 2026.