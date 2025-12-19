Show me the receipts: Examining Pope Leo XIV’s history of LGBTQ-related statements and actions

Since his election in May, Pope Leo XIV has come under scrutiny for his approach to LGBTQ+ inclusion.

His task is to reconcile a long history of doctrinal conservatism with the more open, pastoral tone set by his predecessor Pope Francis. The question remains… are Leo’s gestures towards inclusion genuine steps forward, or carefully measured moves to preserve unity in a divided church?

Here, we break down the evidence and assess each moment for its impact on our community.

September 2012

As Prior General of the Augustinians, he publicly condemns what he calls the “homosexual lifestyle” and criticises the “redefinition of marriage”. He groups same-sex families with abortion and laments the media’s “sympathetic portrayal” of same-sex couples and their adopted children.

2014–2020

During his tenure as Bishop of Chiclayo, Peru, Prevost upholds traditional Church teaching on marriage, speaks out against what he calls “gender ideology”, and supports national campaigns resisting changes to marriage and civil union laws. There is no public record of him initiating LGBTQ+ ministries or inclusive pastoral outreach. His seminaries remain aligned with orthodox moral theology, with no public record of LGBTQ+ sensitivity training.

2023

Pope Francis appoints Prevost as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops on 30 January 2023, placing him in charge of global episcopal appointments. There is no indication of a shift in his views on sexuality.

Later that year, Prevost is elevated to cardinal, solidifying his position as a papal contender. He is described as a centrist, though his record on LGBTQ+ issues remains conservative.

May 2025

In his inaugural address as Pope Leo XIV, he reaffirms the Church’s teaching that the family is founded on the “stable union between a man and a woman”.

July 2025

Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández confirms that the 2023 policy allowing priests to offer spontaneous, non-liturgical blessings to same-sex couples will remain in place. Pope Leo XIV does not revoke the policy.

September 2025

In his first major interview, Pope Leo XIV uses the term “LGBTQ” and states that doctrinal change on sexuality was “highly unlikely, certainly in the near future”. He emphasises avoiding polarisation.

In the same month, he holds a private meeting with Fr James Martin – known globally for his LGBTQ+ ministry – and offers encouragement for his work.

In early September, during the Jubilee Year, LGBTQ+ pilgrims participate in an officially recognised pilgrimage, including a Mass celebrated at Rome’s Church of the Gesù. The events form part of the wider Jubilee programme and have papal approval, despite not being aggressively promoted by the Vatican.

November 2025

Forty-eight transgender women attend the Vatican’s annual lunch for the poor, but none are seated at the Pope’s head table – unlike the previous two years. Vatican officials says seating was assigned by charity organisers and was not meant as a slight.

Verdict:

Pope Leo XIV is a selective ally. His papacy has preserved some of Pope Francis’s pastoral gestures, such as blessings and private meetings, while firmly maintaining doctrinal boundaries. His use of inclusive language and quiet authorisations show a heart open to dialogue, but his refusal to engage in public symbolism reveals a strategy rooted in diplomacy, not transformation.

