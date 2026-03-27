Porn star Seth Peterson’s mother demands answers after his sudden death aged 28

The mother of adult film actor Seth Peterson is searching for answers following his sudden death, flying to Portland, Oregon, to piece together what happened in his final days.

Peterson, whose real name was Adam Aguirre, was 28 when he passed away. His death was confirmed earlier this week by his fiance, OnlyFans star Cyrus Stark, with no official cause disclosed.

According to his mother, Tiffany Aguirre, Adam had been staying alone at a short-term rental property in Portland. She told TMZ that Stark contacted her last Sunday (22 March) after he stopped responding to calls.

Authorities have indicated the death is not currently being treated as a homicide

Aguirre then contacted Portland Police Bureau to request a welfare check at the address.

Officers attended the property and found the body of a deceased male. Police have not formally identified the individual, but Aguirre believes the person found was her son. Authorities have indicated the death is not currently being treated as a homicide.

She has since travelled to Portland and says she discovered what she believed to be drug paraphernalia at the rental property.

Investigations remain ongoing as authorities work to establish the circumstances surrounding Aguirre’s death.

“I’m truly at a loss for words, and my heart is broken” – Seth Peterson’s fiancé writing on X

Stark, also known as Kobe Marsh, has launched a GoFundMe page in light of his death.

Writing on X last Sunday, he announced: “It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my fiancé and best friend Seth.”

“I’m truly at a loss for words, and my heart is broken. For those who would like to support during this incredibly difficult time, you can do so using the link below,” Stark added, linking to a GoFundMe page.

According to the donation page, which has already raised over £2,000, Stark says the funds will go towards covering Peterson’s funeral expenses. “Any support during this difficult time is deeply appreciated,” he added.

Who was Seth Peterson?

Peterson began his career on adult website Helix Studios in 2020, recognised for his versatile approach, he became a well-known figure in the adult film industry, earning multiple award nominations.