Adult film star Seth Peterson dies aged 28, fiance announces

Gay porn performer Seth Peterson has reportedly died at the age of 28 in his Los Angeles home. No cause of death has yet been announced.

His passing was shared by his fiance, OnlyFans star Cyrus Stark, also known as Kobe Marsh, who launched a GoFundMe page in light of his death.

Writing on X [NSFW warning] yesterday (22 March), he announced: “It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my fiancé and best friend Seth.”

“i’m truly at a loss for words, and my heart is broken” – Cyrus Stark announcing the death of Seth Peterson

“I’m truly at a loss for words, and my heart is broken. For those who would like to support during this incredibly difficult time, you can do so using the link below,” Stark added, linking to a GoFundMe page.

According to the donation page, which has already raised over £2,000, Stark says the funds will go towards covering Peterson’s funeral expenses. “Any support during this difficult time is deeply appreciated,” he added.

Peterson began his career on adult website Helix Studios in 2020, recognised for his versatile approach, he became a well-known figure in the adult film industry, earning multiple award nominations.

“Sending our deepest condolences”

With over 365,000 followers on X, fans and viewers sent their condolences to Stark and Peterson’s family. One wrote: “Sending our deepest condolences and love to you and the family and friends.”

Another posted: “I am in complete shock and am profoundly heartbroken. I adored Seth. From the moment I saw him debut with Helix, I was head over heels for this insanely attractive and sweet man.”

Others expressed disbelief over the news, with one user commenting: “People have reached out to those close to him; it looks like this is unfortunately true. This is so sad.”